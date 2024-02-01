AeroFlexx Announces Strategic Partnership with Dynapack Asia, Driven by Unprecedented Demand for Sustainable Liquid Packaging Solutions

AeroFlexx

01 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroFlexx, a leader in the sustainable packaging industry, announces a strategic partnership with Dynapack Asia, a well-established and prominent manufacturer of packaging and components across the Southeast Asia (ASEAN) region. AeroFlexx and Dynapack Asia have partnered to deliver liquid packaging solutions that meet or exceed EPR legislation requirements, while creating delightful consumer experiences across the ASEAN region. This is the first round of capacity expansion in what is anticipated to be a high growth market as multinational corporations (MNCs) and regional customers adopt AeroFlexx for their sustainable liquid packaging needs.

With the rising demand for sustainable liquid packaging generated by the latest legislation, there are MNCs who continue to seek eco-friendly packaging solutions. AeroFlexx, whose technology is a lightweight flexible package designed to act like a rigid bottle and using up to 85% less virgin plastic than traditional rigid bottles, is bridging the region's needs with packaging innovations built to advance sustainability. AeroFlexx is uniquely positioned to grow with industry demand, presenting the potential to dramatically scale the business.

Dynapack Asia's established presence in the region and long-term supply positions with MNCs and regional customers paired with AeroFlexx's technology platform will introduce a viable solution to the plastic waste reduction efforts in the ASEAN to minimize the environmental footprint. This partnership also offers MNCs the opportunity to sustainably grow on a global level, including in personal care, household product, and industrial markets in the region.

About Dynapack Asia: Dynapack Asia is a leading Rigid Plastic Packaging and Components manufacturer in Southeast Asia and China, serving local and multinational customers in the region. It operates over 30 manufacturing sites across Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam. Operating various manufacturing processes, with extrusion blow molding and injection molding being its key focus. It manufactures bottles, jars, caps, and closures as well as precision injection molded parts for the personal and baby care, food and beverage, home cleaning, lubricant, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries just to name a few. Over the years, growing its focus on Sustainability, Dynapack Asia has made it a priority to ensure that it delivers a lower carbon footprint in the products it produces by collaborating with partners and leading initiatives to create a positive impact to the environment.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and a portfolio company of Innventure, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com.

