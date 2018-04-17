Aeroflot Named China's Favourite International Airline for Second Consecutive Year

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg )



The awards are supported by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) inflight magazine and leading sector publication China Aviation Magazine. Winners are selected by the jury and by votes from frequent flyers and travellers.

The prestigious awards recognise outstanding participants in China's tourism market. Previous winners include leading global airlines, including carriers that hold Skytrax 5-Star Airline status.

Aeroflot retained the title of Favourite International Airline at the competitive Flyer Awards due to its service quality, affordable ticket prices and convenient connecting flights from its hub airport of Sheremetyevo, which is involved in the China Friendly initiative.

"This recognition of Aeroflot as the Favourite International Airline in China is a significant achievement for us as a global carrier and a national carrier," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said. "It is further testimony of the efficiency of our strategic efforts in China - a key market for Aeroflot. We are happy that Chinese passengers value the high quality of our product and choose us for their travels to Russia and all over the world. Aeroflot will further strengthen its position in China, both by attracting tourist flows and by expanding our transit offerings between Europe and Asia via Moscow. Aeroflot is proud to make a significant contribution to the development of economic relations between Russia and China within the framework of the strategic cooperation between two great countries."

Aeroflot's convenient routes encompass four key locations in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Aeroflot constantly adds new services oriented at Chinese market. In Summer 2017, Aeroflot signed a partnership agreement with Alipay, China's most popular payment system. Aeroflot's official website has a Chinese-language version. Passengers receive menus in Chinese, and the in-flight entertainment system is available in Chinese. Onboard announcements are made in Chinese and the menu offers a special Asian set.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot and its partners serve 1,074 destinations in 177 countries worldwide. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

In 2017 Aeroflot became the first Russian airline to be awarded Four Star Airline status by Skytrax in recognition of the high-quality of its customer service,and was also named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the sixth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

In 2017, Aeroflot was named the most powerful brand in Russia and the world's strongest airline brand by leading valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance. Aeroflot was also named Best Major Airline in Europe by TripAdvisor travelers and recognised as the Favourite International Airline in China at Flyer Award Ceremony 2017.

Aeroflot operates one of the youngest fleets in the world with 232 aircraft. Aeroflot is based in Moscow, at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot is among the global leaders in aviation safety, with a European Community Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) Index, the main globally recognized safety parameter, comparable to global peers.

The first Russian carrier to enter the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) register, renewing its registration for the seventh time in 2017, Aeroflot has successfully passed the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and is fully ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2004 compliant.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

