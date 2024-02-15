AeroGarden Expands Best-Selling Harvest Line with Launch of Harvest 2.0

AeroGarden

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Easy-To-Use, Sleek, and Modern In-Home Garden Helps Grow Plants Faster Than Soil

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden brand, AeroGarden, today announced the launch of Harvest 2.0, the next iteration of its best-selling Harvest unit. The new sleek, design-forward, and easy-to-use indoor garden fits seamlessly into your home, and is available in black and white colors, with additional varieties to come. Perfect for at-home chefs, indoor gardeners, and tech enthusiasts, Harvest 2.0 is now available for purchase online at Amazon and AeroGarden.com for $89.99.

AeroGarden's Harvest 2.0 allows anyone to grow fresh herbs, vegetables, flowers, and more year-round, eliminating the need for sun and soil. New features include a black grow deck that helps prevent algae growth and allows for growing up to 6 different plants up to 12 inches tall. The newly redesigned full spectrum, detachable 15W LED grow light with an automatic timer supports growing plants faster than in soil, all while providing gentle illumination and minimizing the amount of light directed away from plants.

"We are thrilled to introduce Harvest 2.0 to the world, as it's a crucial step for us as we continue our mission to deliver the rewarding benefits and joy of growing indoors," said Emily Vonstein, Brand Director at AeroGarden. "Indoor gardening is the future, and we are determined to continue providing solutions that address the needs of both experienced growers and those venturing into indoor gardening for the first time."

Each Harvest 2.0 unit comes with a power cord adapter, in addition to a starter kit with six grow baskets, six grow sponges, six pod labels, four plant spacers, one liquid plant food, one measuring cup, and a lettuce seed packet. AeroGarden offers a variety of Seed Pod Kits including basil, cherry tomatoes, lavender, jalapeño and more. To learn more about AeroGarden's full collection and the new Harvest 2.0 unit, please visit AeroGarden.com or follow their journey on Instagram @OfficialAeroGarden.

About AeroGarden: Founded 18 years ago in Boulder, CO, AeroGarden is the world's leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden brand. AeroGarden offers a variety of tech-forward gardens, in addition to Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, liquid nutrients and other accessory products, making indoor growing easy and accessible to everyone no matter their skill or available space. AeroGarden allows anyone to grow fresh herbs, salad greens, vegetables, flowers and more, indoors, year-round. With three easy steps it's simple to use and no green thumb is required so everyone can experience the joy and excitement of growing their own plants, herbs and more. AeroGarden products are widely available online at AeroGarden.com and at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Sam's Club, Walmart, and more. To learn more about AeroGarden and its ongoing campaign AeroTopia, please visit AeroGarden.com or follow their journey on Instagram @OfficialAeroGarden.

