AeroNet Launches a New Smart Wi-Fi Solution, Powered by Plume®

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroNet Wireless, Puerto Rico's leading business internet service provider, introduces a new Smart Wi-Fi solution Powered by Plume's cloud-based artificial intelligence technology. AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume® further improves a subscriber's online experience through self-optimizing Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi™, parental controls and guest access, and advanced AI Security™ that provides robust protection for devices.

"Plume is an advanced solution that continuously learns about your Internet needs and performs advanced self-optimizations. This cloud-coordinated system gives customers stable and consistent Wi-Fi coverage and speed in any room/area of their business or home," explains Gino Villarini, Founder and President of AeroNet. "We are excited to be the first ISP company in Puerto Rico to bring this cutting-edge technology to the customers."

AeroNet's new Managed Wi-Fi solution includes:

Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi™ intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes business and home networks for the highest Internet performance level throughout the premises.

intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes business and home networks for the highest Internet performance level throughout the premises. AI Security™ detects and protects, with motion detection and ad and malware blocking. For added protection, the system halts suspicious activity and quarantines any compromised devices.

detects and protects, with motion detection and ad and malware blocking. For added protection, the system halts suspicious activity and quarantines any compromised devices. HomePass® for parental controls and guest access. Manage the type of content that each device or profile can access, even block specific content by device or profile.

for parental controls and guest access. Manage the type of content that each device or profile can access, even block specific content by device or profile. The Plume® App provides easy setup. Delivers daily reports on business or home Wi-Fi signal strength and network activity.

provides easy setup. Delivers daily reports on business or home Wi-Fi signal strength and network activity. AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume® includes one SuperPodTM, with additional pods available as needed depending on the business or home size.

"AeroNet is delivering a first of its kind, highly personalized Wi-Fi experience for its customers, and Plume is excited to be part of delivering that service. While we work, learn, and play from home, our Wi-Fi connectivity needs to be more intelligent and reliable," said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. "AeroNet introduces a powerful solution for the ever-changing smart business or home."

The new service will be available starting Sept. 17, 2020, and customers can add it to any plan starting at $9.95/month. For more information on AeroMesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume®, visit www.aeronetpr.com.

About AeroNet

AeroNet is a renowned business high-speed Internet service provider and is the sole Puerto Rican ISP to extend wireless and fiber networks. The company banks on advanced commercial-grade technology support secure, reliable, and dedicated high-speed broadband access at affordable rates. AeroNet is also the first local Internet service provider to secure a listing in the Inc. 5000 list.

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform powered by OpenSync™. As the only available and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at a massive scale. The Plume service bundle, which includes Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi ™, HomePass®, AI Security™, and Plume Motion™, is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework that integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud.

Plume, Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi, HomePass, AI Security, Plume Motion, and OpenSync are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

Media Contact: Meredith Lugo | (787) 692-3589 | [email protected]

