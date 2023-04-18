Aeroplan and Parkland Join Together to Launch New Loyalty Partnership

Multi-year agreement will create more ways for Canadians to earn and redeem Aeroplan points

When partnership launches in Fall, 2023, Aeroplan and JOURNIE™ Rewards members who link their loyalty accounts will have increased earning and redemption opportunities and greater choice in accessing new benefits

All Parkland's Canadian fuel and convenience brands to participate, including Ultramar, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas, and ON the RUN and Marché Express

EV charging rewards also planned for JOURNIE™ Rewards and Aeroplan

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada's Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, and Parkland Corporation (TSX:PKI), the company behind popular Canadian fuel and convenience store brands Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer, Fas Gas, ON the RUN and Marché Express are pleased to announce a new loyalty partnership that will launch in the fall of 2023.

"We are thrilled to come together with the Parkland family of brands to offer Aeroplan members a new way to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives," said Mark Nasr, President of Aeroplan. "Our members have long been asking for a fuel partner, and Parkland's extensive reach across Canada, their best-in-class retail experience, and their investments in low carbon fuels and EV charging infrastructure, make them the perfect fit."

"Our strategic partnership with Aeroplan unites two great Canadian loyalty programs and propels Parkland's loyalty and organic growth strategies," said Parkland Canada President, Ian White.

"Parkland's purpose is to power journeys, and to partner with Canada's premier travel loyalty program and largest airline is a natural extension of our customer proposition. We are excited to work with Aeroplan to accelerate momentum in our JOURNIE™ Rewards program and provide our customers with even greater choice and value."

Together, the Aeroplan and JOURNIE™ Rewards loyalty programs will have a broader platform to build deeper engagement with millions of members across Canada, providing increased earning and redemption opportunities, greater choice in accessing new benefits, and an unmatched loyalty experience. More details will be available leading up to the launch in fall of 2023.

Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network, encompassing over 45 airlines serving about 1,400 destinations across the globe. Aeroplan members can redeem for flight rewards on any available Air Canada flight, without blackouts or restrictions, and they don't pay cash surcharges for redemptions. Aeroplan redemption flights operated by Air Canada are automatically compensated using carbon offsets provided by CHOOOSE, Air Canada's provider. To learn more about Aeroplan visit aircanada.com/aeroplan

Parkland's JOURNIE™ Rewards loyalty program provides its customers access to rewards and benefits as they shop across its coast-to-coast network of over 1,100 participating fuel and convenience stores. With real-time fuel discounts, free merchandise and targeted offers, members earn through their purchases of fuel, convenience items, food, and other services, at its participating Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer, Fas Gas, and ON the RUN retail locations. By bringing its family of consumer brands together, Parkland delivers one great customer experience and helps its customers make the most of every stop.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

About Parkland

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. Its purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, Parkland provides over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, Parkland has developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting its customers' needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging.

Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth and its supply advantage, and is driven by scale, its integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Parkland's strategy is focused on developing its existing business in resilient markets, growing its food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Parkland's business is underpinned by its people, and its values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across its organization. To learn more about JOURNIE™ Rewards visit journie.ca.

Forward Looking Statement on behalf of Parkland

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "plan", "strategy", "focus" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: Parkland's business objectives, strategies, projects and plans and the execution and impact thereof; and the new loyalty partnership between Aeroplan and Parkland, details relating thereto, the benefits, opportunities and customer experience resulting therefrom and the launch, execution and timing thereof.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2023, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q4 2022 MD&A dated March 2, 2023 , each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

