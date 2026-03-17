Aeropres Corporation and Oberon Announce Partnership to Bring AeroNu™ Renewable DME Propellant to the Aerosol Industry

Joint Initiative Creates Commercial Availability of Renewable DME for Aerosol Applications

SHREVEPORT, La. and SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropres Corporation and Oberon today announced a strategic partnership to advance renewable propellant solutions for the aerosol industry through the commercial launch of AeroNu™ Renewable DME Propellant.

As sustainability expectations continue to evolve across personal care, household, and industrial consumer aerosol markets, brands are seeking practical solutions that reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions without compromising performance, safety, or supply continuity. The collaboration between Aeropres and Oberon brings together renewable propellant innovation and established aerosol distribution expertise to meet this growing demand.

AeroNu™ Renewable Propellants includes renewable propane and renewable dimethyl ether (DME). AeroNu™ Renewable DME, produced through Oberon's technology platform, is derived from tree waste and refined to aerosol-grade specifications. Because these molecules are identical to the traditional fossil-based molecules, they meet traditional aerosol performance standards and work as drop-in replacements. Vapor pressure, spray characteristics, and atomization performance remain consistent, allowing manufacturers to integrate renewable propellants without significant reformulation, new valve systems, or infrastructure changes in most applications.

"The idea for AeroNu™ was born from listening closely to our customers and understanding their long-term sustainability goals," said Joe Bowen, President of Aeropres Corporation. "After nearly two years of focused development and a significant capital investment, we are proud to bring commercially viable, aerosol-grade renewable propellants to market. Our partnership with Oberon strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, high-quality renewable solutions backed by the technical and logistical support our customers expect."

"Oberon's mission is to provide practical, scalable renewable solutions that create value from waste and reduce lifecycle carbon intensity while working within existing infrastructure," said Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Oberon Fuels. "Partnering with Aeropres allows us to extend renewable DME into aerosol applications with a trusted industry leader that is customer-focused and understands quality, safety, and national distribution."

With more than five decades of aerosol propellant expertise, Aeropres provides integrated technical, regulatory, analytical, and nationwide distribution support to aerosol manufacturers. Customers benefit from bulk, rail, and transport delivery options, as well as formulation guidance designed to ensure performance and compliance continuity.

Together, Aeropres and Oberon are delivering renewable propellant solutions that enable brands to reduce lifecycle emissions while maintaining product performance. — enabling brands to move forward sustainably with confidence while maintaining the performance standards demanded by the aerosol industry.

For more information, visit www.aeropres.com or www.oberonfuels.com.

About Aeropres Corporation

Aeropres Corporation is a leading supplier of aerosol propellants and specialty gases, providing integrated technical expertise, regulatory support, and national distribution solutions to customers across personal care, household, industrial, and specialty markets. Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, Aeropres has delivered safe, reliable, and innovative propellant solutions for more than 50 years.

About Oberon Fuels

Oberon Fuels is a renewable products company focused on producing low-carbon molecules – including renewable dimethyl ether (DME), methanol, natural gas, and hydrogen - from waste-based and renewable feedstocks. Using proprietary technology, Oberon converts biogenic and recycled carbon sources into clean-burning fuels and sustainable chemical products for transportation, power generation, industrial and aerosol applications.

By transforming waste into high-value renewable molecules, Oberon helps companies decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure and accelerating the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy.

SOURCE Aeropres Corporation