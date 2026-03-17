Aeropres Launches AeroNu™ Renewable Propellants to Advance Sustainable Aerosol Innovation

SHREVEPORT, La., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropres Corporation has introduced AeroNu™, a new sustainable platform of renewable aerosol propellants designed to help brands reduce environmental impact while maintaining the performance, safety, and reliability expected from aerosol‑grade materials.

AeroNu™ propellants are derived from certified renewable feedstocks such as plant‑based oils and renewable waste streams, offering a lower‑carbon alternative to traditional fossil‑based hydrocarbons. The first product in the platform, AeroNu™ Renewable Propane, is chemically identical to conventional propane, enabling manufacturers to transition immediately without changes to equipment, infrastructure, or formulations.

Aeropres is also advancing renewable dimethyl ether (rDME), which is expected to be commercially available in 2026 through a development collaboration with Oberon Fuels. This addition will expand renewable options for manufacturers seeking measurable reductions in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

"AeroNu™ reflects our commitment to listening to customers and anticipating the industry's long‑term sustainability needs," said Joe Bowen, President of Aeropres Corporation. "These solutions allow aerosol manufacturers to pursue renewable sourcing pathways while preserving the performance and supply dependability they rely on."

Aeropres supports customers with technical guidance, analytical services, regulatory expertise, and nationwide logistics to ensure seamless adoption of renewable propellants. With more than 50 years of experience and six U.S. facilities, the company delivers consistent quality and supply continuity across personal care, household, industrial, food, and specialty aerosol markets.

For more information, visit www.aeropres.com.

About Aeropres Corporation

Aeropres Corporation is a leading supplier of aerosol propellants and related services to the personal care, household, food, industrial, and specialty chemical markets. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, Aeropres provides a full range of propellant solutions including propane, butane, dimethyl ether (DME), difluoroethane (152a) and specialty propellant blends.

With six strategically located plants and distribution facilities across the United States, Aeropres offers national supply capabilities supported by bulk storage, rail, and transport logistics designed to ensure dependable delivery and supply continuity for customers throughout North America.

In addition to product supply, Aeropres provides technical and analytical services, regulatory support, and formulation assistance to help customers maintain product performance and compliance. Through its AeroNu™ Renewable Propellants platform, Aeropres is advancing more sustainable pathways for aerosol product marketers while maintaining the quality, safety, and service standards the industry has relied on for more than five decades.

SOURCE Aeropres Corporation