AeroSafe Global Announces Appointment of Jessica Cao as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Company hires life science veteran Jessica Cao to join management team

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global, the leading provider of cold chain solutions for the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of biopharmaceuticals across the supply chain, announced that Jessica Cao has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Jay McHarg, Chief Executive Officer at AeroSafe Global, said, "We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team. She has been instrumental in advancing organizations by developing successful marketing strategies, building and managing commercial teams, and driving business growth. Jessica brings a wealth of life science industry experience to this newly created role, and I am certain that she will be a key asset to AeroSafe."

Cao, a seasoned biopharma executive, brings 20 years of experience to AeroSafe where she will develop strategies and augment marketing and commercial team capabilities to drive sales growth and enhance AeroSafe's position as an industry leader in the cold chain solutions market. Cao will work closely with AeroSafe Global's Chief Commercial Officer, Rick Lozano, as the company continues on a path of rapid growth and innovation.

Most recently Cao was Vice President of Pharma Strategy and Marketing at Catalent Pharma Solutions, a global leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that enables pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. As a leader of the company's Strategy and Marketing team, Cao helped drive marketing strategy development and implementation across a number of business segments. Prior to her 10 years at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Cao held a variety of marketing roles with biopharma, medical technologies and consumer health manufacturers including Beckton Dickinson, Baxter and Bayer.

"It is a pleasure to join a company that demonstrates such commitment to patient safety and sustainability. AeroSafe's innovation, focus and passion are evidenced through its ownership of every link across complex cold chains to ensure patients can count on the efficacy of their medication, ranging from the COVID vaccines to daily maintenance medications," said Cao. She added, "With the rise of home-based medicine and temperature-controlled therapies, increasing demand for visibility in supply chain, and heightened focus on environmental impact, it is apparent AeroSafe is positioned for growth."

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers improve patient lives by owning the safe, efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive therapeutics from pandemic vaccines to immunotherapies and other treatments people rely on daily. Built on patented cold chain technologies and an intelligent logistics platform, coupled with our focus on enhancing environmental sustainability through a re-use model, AeroSafe Global embeds innovation into every phase of the supply chain journey.

