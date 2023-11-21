AeroSafe Global Ranked Number 280 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 477% Revenue Growth to Comprehensive Service Offerings

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global (AeroSafe), the leading provider of cold chain services for the safe and sustainable delivery of biopharmaceuticals, today announced it ranked No. 280 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. During this period AeroSafe Global achieved remarkable growth rate of 477%.

AeroSafe Global's chief executive officer, Jay McHarg, credits the company's comprehensive range of services, including Supply Chain Services, Control Tower Services, and Patient and Provider Services, with the company's growth. He said, "More than 45 top biopharma and healthcare companies trust our qualified reusable solutions, yet they also demand greater visibility within their supply chain and enhancements in the patient and provider experience. AeroSafe Global offers integrated services that monitor the entire delivery process with direct patient and provider engagement. We are building inclusive solution that meet industry demands."

"Jay and his team are true innovators and we are proud to have supported them on their journey to become the market leader," said Mark Robinson, Managing Director at WAVE Equity Partners and a member of AeroSafe Global's board of directors.

Building on Success

Building on its success and prominence in the industry, AeroSafe Global's inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking comes on the heels of earning a top 15 spot in Rochester's Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies for 2023.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global is the leader in biopharmaceutical cold chain solutions, providing 'Cold Chain as a Service' (CCaaS) to ensure the safe, sustainable delivery of temperature-sensitive therapeutics. Its comprehensive service offering includes high-tech reusable thermal packaging, outsourced supply chain services, and temperature monitoring control tower, all part of a pay-per-turn hassle-free program.

AeroSafe Global delivers outstanding reliability with significant sustainability benefits through its industry-leading reuse program that reduces carbon usage and landfill by 65% and 90%, respectively, compared to traditional Styrofoam containers.

For additional information, please visit www.aerosafeglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

About WAVE Equity Partners

WAVE Equity Partners (WAVE) is an independent sustainability-focused investment firm. We partner with early-growth companies whose proven clean technologies drive meaningful bottom-line impact and environmental benefits for large industrial manufacturers. Our industry knowledge and dedication to true partnership allow us to identify and support leaders whose innovative solutions are commercially accepted, deliver immediate impact and are poised to scale. WAVE is currently investing out of its third institutional fund and has approximately $440 million under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2023. For more information please visit https://waveep.com/ or by following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

