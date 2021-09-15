AeroSafe Global Appoints Rick Lozano as Chief Commercial Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global, leading provider of cold chain solutions for the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of biopharmaceuticals across the supply chain, today announced that Rick Lozano has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Lozano, a seasoned pharmaceutical distribution sales executive, brings more than 20 years of experience to this new role where he will drive new sales and organic account expansion. Lozano will work closely with AeroSafe Global's Chief Digital Officer, Scott Whyte, as the company continues on a path of rapid growth and innovation.

Most recently Lozano was a Senior Vice President with AmerisourceBergen, one of the nation's top pharmaceutical distributors. As head of the company's Specialty Physician Services, Lozano helped drive strategic direction of the unit to generate new business and renewal growth. He initially joined AmerisourceBergen in 2012 and held various leadership roles across its ION and Strategic Global Sourcing divisions before his tenure with the Specialty Physician Services team. Prior to joining AmerisourceBergen, Lozano held a variety of roles with pharmaceutical manufacturers including Dendreon Corporation, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson.

Jay McHarg, CEO of AeroSafe Global, said, "We are very excited to have Rick join our team. He brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and a passion for the work that we do to protect the integrity of medications during transit. With his penchant for relationship building, proven track record of commercial results, and interest in emerging digital technologies for a green supply chain, I am certain that Rick will be a strong contributor to our already impressive growth trajectory."

Lozano will work alongside AeroSafe Global Chief Digital Officer, Scott Whyte, who joined the company in late 2020 after working in provider, payer and pharmaceutical technology. Whyte's experience spans 25 years, including senior leadership positions at ClearDATA, CommonSpirit and Phoenix Children's Hospital. Today he is leading the development and execution of AeroSafe's forthcoming control tower platform, sustainability customer portal and digital engagement offerings.

"I am delighted to join a company with the passion, innovation and experience to make a true difference in the lives of patients. From the COVID vaccine to maintenance medications people take every day to feel their best, AeroSafe is committed to fortifying the cold chain so that no inferior product ever reaches a patient," offered Lozano. He added that, "With the maturing of personalized medicine, emergence of the digital supply chain and renewed focus on corporate ESG initiatives, there are countless applications for AeroSafe's solutions which deliver benefits for the patient, the provider and the planet."

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers improve patient lives by owning the safe, efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive therapeutics from pandemic vaccines to immunotherapies and the medicines people rely on daily. With patented cold chain technology, an intelligent logistics platform and focus on enhancing environmental sustainability through a re-use model, the company embeds innovation into every phase of the supply chain journey for 100% certainty. For additional information, please visit www.aerosafeglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Crowley

[email protected]

585-504-1769

SOURCE AeroSafe Global

Related Links

https://www.aerosafeglobal.com/

