AeroSafe Global Launches Patient and Provider Services at Asembia Summit

Cold Chain as a Service (CCaaS) Leader Offers Proactive Monitoring and Personalized Engagement

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global, the leading provider of cold chain services for the safe and sustainable delivery of biopharmaceuticals, announced today the launch of its Patient and Provider Services at the Asembia Summit, the preeminent B2B conference in the pharmaceutical industry.

Patient and Provider Services, which comprise Control Tower and Personalized Engagement, enable proactive monitoring of the delivery process with the personalized patient and provider engagement to minimize risk and improve the customer experience.

Once life-saving therapeutics have been delivered, complete the communication with personalized engagement to providers and patients. On-time delivery of your temperature-sensitive products is critical to safe and effective use.

Control Tower enables manufacturers and specialty pharma to validate safe delivery by monitoring, measuring, and modeling transit data. Late deliveries can result in customer complaints, lost products, and regulatory challenges, making on-time delivery of temperature-sensitive products critical to effective use. With AeroSafe's integrated cold chain services, customers can monitor shipments to validate successful delivery, measure and verify the actual exposure of products during shipments, and model both past and future performance with data for specific parcel lanes.

Once therapeutics have been delivered, AeroSafe's Personalized Engagement service offers opportunities to extend information, resources, branding, and surveys to providers and patients. This service helps build meaningful connections with insights and communications, safeguards therapeutics with delivery and traceability confirmation, and simplifies the medication process with tailored messaging to provide clarity.

"Our recently launched 'Patient and Provider Services' offer our customers visibility and assurance of safe delivery, and enable them to engage with patients in new ways," said Jay McHarg, CEO of AeroSafe Global. "Through timely, personalized information, education, and support, we strive to enhance the patient experience and ultimately improve outcomes."

The Asembia Summit, which draws thousands of the nation's leading pharmaceutical thought leaders, offers a comprehensive forum for business development, networking, education, and establishing powerful partnerships. Attendees representing the full spectrum of the pharmaceutical supply chain converge each year to build and expand upon essential business relationships that impact prescription fulfillment and delivery for millions of patients.

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global is the pioneer and leader in providing Cold Chain as a Service (CCaaS) to ensure the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of pharmaceuticals to improve patient lives. Its comprehensive service offering, including supply chain services and patient/provider services, adds value beyond its customized, reusable thermal packaging and IoT devices. AeroSafe's patented technologies and its focus on environmental sustainability build the foundation for its innovative solutions to address the entire supply chain lifecycle. For additional information, please visit www.AerosafeGlobal.com.

