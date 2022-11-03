AeroSafe Global Ranked #1 on Rochester Top 100 List

Cold Chain Leader Recognized for Rapid Growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global, the leading provider of cold chain services for the sustainable delivery of biopharmaceuticals, today announced that it earned the No. 1 spot on the 2022 Top 100 list of fast-growing, privately owned companies in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. The company experienced more than 700% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, in part due to its critical role in the safe and efficient delivery of more than a billion COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

More than 50 world-class healthcare organizations, including 12 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical manufacturers, turn to AeroSafe for its comprehensive Cold Chain as a Service (CCaaS). Supporting pharmaceutical distribution in 95 countries through 8 global service centers, AeroSafe reduces its customer's carbon footprint by 70% and reduces landfill by 95% through its high-tech container reuse program. These custom-built, digitally enabled solutions ensure the safe and sustainable delivery and effective use of pharmaceuticals to improve patient lives.

"I am incredibly proud of the AeroSafe team whose dedication, hard work and innovation has driven our significant growth," said AeroSafe Global CEO, Jay McHarg. "Our employees call themselves 'life-changers' for their passion of always being customer focused and putting the patient first."

Greater Rochester Chamber President and CEO Bob Duffy said, "Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program serves as the perfect illustration that Rochester has indeed moved from a company town of a few major employers to a place made up of industry from every sector. The 2022 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies employ over 28,000 people and reported total revenue of over $15 billion in the most recent fiscal year. The economic impact generated by these businesses has real and lasting influence on our community, and we are proud to have them in our region."

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global is the pioneer and leader in providing Cold Chain as a Service (CCaaS) to ensure the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of pharmaceuticals to improve patient lives. Its comprehensive service offering, including supply chain services, control tower services, and patient/provider engagement services, adds value beyond its customized, reusable thermal packaging and IoT devices. AeroSafe's patented technologies, coupled with its focus on environmental sustainability, build the foundation for its innovative solutions to address the entire supply chain lifecycle. For additional information, please visit https://www.aerosafeglobal.com/.

