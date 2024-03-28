Aerosol Paints Market size to record USD 754.27 mn growth from 2024-2028, Rising adoption of eco-friendly painting tools is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerosol paints market size is estimated to grow by USD 754.27 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. The Aerosol Paints Market encompasses applications in various industries, including wood, metal, and plastic components in the Construction and Automotive sectors. Technological innovations from brands like Rust-Oleum and Custom Spray 5-in-1 drive market growth. Infrastructure development, urbanization, and green building initiatives influence market trends. End-users include residential & commercial buildings, automotive sector, and DIY products for touch-ups, reconditioning, and repairs. Market size is influenced by revenue share, disposable income, and environmental norms. Applications span from wall painting and graffiti to architectural coating applications and primers. Online platforms like the internet and social media expand market reach.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerosol Paints Market 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Aerosol Paints Market encompasses the production, sales, and application of aerosol paints in various industries. Key end-user sectors include the automotive industry for after-sales refinishing and transportation vehicles like trucks, buses, and passenger transport for touch-ups and reconditioning & repairs. In construction, aerosol paints are utilized in infrastructure development, residential & commercial buildings, and construction application segments. Technological innovations, such as water-based and solvent-based technologies, have expanded the market's reach. Brands like Rust-Oleum and Custom Spray 5-in-1 lead the market with advanced spray paint technology. The construction and automotive sectors, driven by infrastructure activities, rapid urbanization, and green building initiatives, contribute significantly to the market's revenue share. Manufacturing applications, automotive sector primers, architectural coating applications, and DIY products are other essential end-user industries. The market is influenced by disposable income, environmental norms, and the internet/social media trend in wall painting, graffiti, hobby artwork, and touch-ups. Landfills, tunnels, and other infrastructure activities are also potential markets for aerosol paints.

Addressing Challenges:

The Aerosol Paints Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the Construction application segment. This trend is driven by infrastructure activities, rapid urbanization, and the increasing demand for construction chemicals in Residential & Commercial Buildings. The Construction segment holds a substantial revenue share, with applications ranging from primers and sealers to varnishes, stains, and conventional paints. Key end-user industries include the Automotive sector for after-sales refinishing, DIY products, and touch-ups, Reconditioning & repairs for trucks, buses, and passenger transport. The Manufacturing industry also utilizes aerosol paints for various applications. The market is influenced by factors such as disposable income, the Internet, and Social Media, which have increased accessibility to information and DIY wall painting projects. Additionally, aerosol paints are used in architectural coating applications, graffiti, hobby artwork, and landfills, tunnels, and other industrial applications. Cost benefits and aesthetic quality are significant factors driving the market's growth. According to the US Census Bureau, construction spending reached an all-time high in 2020, further boosting the demand for aerosol paints.

Market Overview

The Aerosol Paints Market is experiencing significant growth due to the convenience and ease of use offered by aerosol technology. These paints come in compact cans with built-in valves, making them ideal for application in hard-to-reach areas and large surfaces. The market is segmented based on technology, solvent type, end-use industry, and region. The solvent-based segment dominates the market due to its superior performance and cost-effectiveness. The water-based segment, however, is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for aerosol paints, driven by the growing construction and automotive industries. The market is competitive, with key players including PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, and RPM International. Companies are focusing on product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and expanding their production capacity to gain a competitive edge. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising disposable income.

Key Companies:

Aerosol Paints Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Aerosol Paints Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aeroaids Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, AVT Paints Pty Ltd, Ball Corp., Beiersdorf AG, DC Paint Solutions Ltd, Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC, Grillo Werke AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Kobra Paint UK Inc., LA CO Industries Inc., Linde Plc, MONTANA COLORS S.L., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Peter Kwasny GmbH, Plutonium Paint, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape



Application

Construction



Automotive



Do-it-yourself



Others

Product

Solvent Based



Water Based

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

