Aerosol Refrigerants Market is to grow by USD 317.61 million from 2022 to 2027, A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, and more among key companies - Technavio

27 Sep, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerosol refrigerants market is expected to grow by USD 317.61 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for refrigerators, chillers, and air conditioners is notably driving the aerosol refrigerants market. However, factors such as raw material price fluctuations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Others), Product (Aluminum and Steel), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the aerosol refrigerants market including A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., E.F. International BVBA, First Continental International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, National Refrigerants Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., The Chemours Co., and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027
Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

A Gas International Ltd - The company offers aerosol refrigerants such as HFC refrigerants and low GWP refrigerants. 

Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

  • The residential segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in residential activities globally, which contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly adopting technologically advanced home appliances due to the development of smart city projects. Furthermore, the demand for air conditioning is increasing significantly due to the increasing number of construction and smart city projects, which in turn will drive the development of aerosol refrigerants. These aerosol refrigerants are widely used in air conditioning systems and other cooling equipment. Consequently, the production and supply of cooling equipment in homes and other residential areas has significantly increased the demand for spray refrigerants. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Geography 

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key countries contributing significantly to the aerosol refrigerants market in Europe include Germany and the UK and are expected to continue growing due to the expansion of popular retail chains. Furthermore, Fluoride gas (F gas) is a family of artificial gases widely applied in industries for many applications. Since these gases are environmentally friendly and have no impact on the atmospheric ozone layer, they are widely used as substitutes for ozone-depleting substances. However, because these gases cause a greenhouse effect, which, in turn, leads to climate change, the EU has imposed strict guidelines on the use of these gases. As a result, demand for aerosol refrigerants is increasing due to increased demand for secondary refrigerants in the region due to F-gas regulations or recent HFC phase-out plans. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. 
  • Other regions include North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aerosol refrigerants market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aerosol refrigerants market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aerosol refrigerants market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aerosol refrigerant market companies

Aerosol Refrigerants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 317.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.07

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., E.F. International BVBA, First Continental International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, National Refrigerants Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., The Chemours Co., and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

