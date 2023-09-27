Aerosol Refrigerants Market is to grow by USD 317.61 million from 2022 to 2027, A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerosol refrigerants market is expected to grow by USD 317.61 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for refrigerators, chillers, and air conditioners is notably driving the aerosol refrigerants market. However, factors such as raw material price fluctuations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Others), Product (Aluminum and Steel), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the aerosol refrigerants market including A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., E.F. International BVBA, First Continental International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, National Refrigerants Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., The Chemours Co., and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027

Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

A Gas International Ltd - The company offers aerosol refrigerants such as HFC refrigerants and low GWP refrigerants.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The residential segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in residential activities globally, which contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly adopting technologically advanced home appliances due to the development of smart city projects. Furthermore, the demand for air conditioning is increasing significantly due to the increasing number of construction and smart city projects, which in turn will drive the development of aerosol refrigerants. These aerosol refrigerants are widely used in air conditioning systems and other cooling equipment. Consequently, the production and supply of cooling equipment in homes and other residential areas has significantly increased the demand for spray refrigerants. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key countries contributing significantly to the aerosol refrigerants market in Europe include Germany and the UK and are expected to continue growing due to the expansion of popular retail chains. Furthermore, Fluoride gas (F gas) is a family of artificial gases widely applied in industries for many applications. Since these gases are environmentally friendly and have no impact on the atmospheric ozone layer, they are widely used as substitutes for ozone-depleting substances. However, because these gases cause a greenhouse effect, which, in turn, leads to climate change, the EU has imposed strict guidelines on the use of these gases. As a result, demand for aerosol refrigerants is increasing due to increased demand for secondary refrigerants in the region due to F-gas regulations or recent HFC phase-out plans. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Other regions include North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aerosol refrigerants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aerosol refrigerants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aerosol refrigerants market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aerosol refrigerant market companies

Related Reports:

The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million.

The fluorapatite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.05 million.

Aerosol Refrigerants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 317.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., E.F. International BVBA, First Continental International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, National Refrigerants Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., The Chemours Co., and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio