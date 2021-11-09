Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft), by Pressure Type (High-Pressure Assemblies and Low-Pressure Assemblies), by Material Type (Nickel-Chromium Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine, and Others), by Duct Type (Rigid Ducting, Semi-Rigid Ducting, and Flexible Ducting), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace ducting assemblies market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market: Highlights

In the aerospace industry, ducting is a vital component of the fluid conveyance system and air management system. Ducting facilitates the distribution of critical fluids & air throughout the aircraft, thus, ensuring proper temperature regulation, ventilation, fluid, water and fuel flow, humidity or containment control, anti-icing, noise attenuation, etc. These are critical functions and failure of any can lead to fatal consequences. Ducts are manufactured to meet the specific needs of the aircraft manufacturer or end user and are produced in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, lengths, and diameters with various connection options, to provide all those needed across the full spectrum of aircraft types.

In 2019, the grounding of B737Max proved to be a temporary hiccup in the industry's exceptional growth trajectory, causing a short-term ripple effect across the B737 Max's supply chain. As the industry stakeholders were eagerly waiting for the B737 MAX grounding storm to clear up, the virus that shut down the world, hit the industry like a tsunami, bringing in abrupt changes in the business. The pandemic, coupled with air travel restrictions, shook the industry to the core, compelling industry participants to restructure their strategies and prioritize survival.

However, the initial signs of recovery are already visible. With the ungrounding of Boeing's B737Max in November 2020, gradual opening of travel restrictions, and resumption of aircraft deliveries with major aircraft OEMs reporting improved revenue figures in H1, 2021, the industry's recuperation doesn't seem far-fetched. The aerospace ducting assemblies market is expected to recoup from 2021 onwards with a healthy long-term CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

Click Here to Browse Through the Table of Contents of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/105/aerospace-&-defense-ducting-market.html

Based on the platform type, commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by ungrounding of B737 Max, resumption of 787 deliveries, ramp-up of Airbus A320 family monthly production, and development of high-thrust engines.

Based on the duct type, the high-pressure-ducting segment is likely to remain the larger and faster-growing duct type during the forecast period. High-pressure ducts are deployed throughout the aircraft, from the engines, through the fuselage, to the leading edges of the wings. Major applications of high-pressure ducting are environmental control systems (ECS), engine bleed air, thermal anti-ice systems, APU air intake/exhaust, fuel tank inerting systems, and engine starter duct systems. All the major players are using high-temperature metals, such as titanium, stainless steel, and composites, to provide optimum ducting solutions. Low-pressure ducts are widely preferred in applications such as cabin sidewall riser duct, transition duct, acoustic silencer, windscreen demisting, flight deck air distribution, flight deck instrumentation cooling, avionics ventilation, cabin recirculation, and air-conditioning supply. Composites and aluminum are the most preferred materials for low-pressure ducts.

Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace ducting assemblies over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier, and the presence of major ducting manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the fastest growth, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919, and increasing defense spending.

Click Here and Request for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/105/aerospace-&-defense-ducting-market.html#form

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, ducting manufacturers, aircraft engine OEMs, aircraft OEMs, and airline companies.

Key ducting manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are-

Eaton Corporation Plc

Senior Plc

Hutchinson PFW Aerospace GmbH

Arrowhead Products

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Safran SA

Unison Industries

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the aerospace ducting assemblies market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, by Pressure Type

High-Pressure Ducting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Low-Pressure Ducting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, by Material Type

Nickel-Chromium Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Titanium & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless Steel & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, by Application Type

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, by Duct Type

Rigid Ducting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Semi-Rigid Ducting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flexible Ducting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html



About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research