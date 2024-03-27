Aerospace market size in Mexico to grow by USD 8.37 billion, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace market size in Mexico is set for substantial growth, with an estimated increase of USD 8,375.16 million forecasted between 2023 and 2027, at a remarkable CAGR of 18.27%. This surge is underpinned by several factors, including a favorable regulatory environment and an uptick in manufacturing firms.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mexico Aerospace Market 2023-2027

Key Drivers of Growth:

A favorable regulatory environment, characterized by harmonized standards and agreements such as the 2012 Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA), has fueled market expansion. These agreements, like the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) and AS9100 aerospace quality management system, facilitate manufacturing operations in the aerospace industry.

Report Coverage Details Page number 121 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,375.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.98

Notable Trends:

Mexico's aerospace export has experienced a substantial average annual growth rate of 14% from 2004-2019, driven by programs like the Maquiladora Export Program. The emergence of small-scale companies and major aircraft OEMs, alongside a low-cost manufacturing ecosystem, further propels export growth.

Challenges to Overcome:

Despite promising growth, challenges persist. The downgrade of Mexican aviation regulations from Category 1 to Category 2 by the US FAA in 2021 poses obstacles. This downgrade restricts new routes and aircraft changes, impacting market dynamics and hindering potential growth.

Customer Landscape:

The market analysis includes the adoption lifecycle, ranging from innovators to laggards, and emphasizes regional adoption rates. Additionally, key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity are outlined to aid companies in refining growth strategies.

Major Players:

Leading aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Airbus Group SE, and General Electric Co. are driving market growth through strategic initiatives such as partnerships and product launches.

Market Segmentation:

The government segment dominates the market, fueled by control over numerous airports and substantial defense budget allocations. Initiatives like the establishment of a state-owned airline and investments in the air force further boost growth prospects.

Analyst Overview:

Mexico's aerospace market exhibits robust growth, driven by industrial exports and a thriving manufacturing sector. Key players, supported by industry federations, benefit from trade agreements and collaborations with global giants like Boeing and Airbus. Strategic locations and a skilled workforce contribute to market competitiveness.

In conclusion, Mexico's aerospace market presents immense opportunities for growth, supported by favorable regulations, export programs, and strategic partnerships. Despite challenges, the industry's trajectory remains promising, positioning Mexico as a significant player in the global aerospace landscape.

Mexico's aerospace industry has surged in recent years, emerging as a key player in the global market. The Federación Mexicana de la Industria Aerospacial (FEMIA) has been instrumental in promoting this growth, fostering collaboration among aerospace manufacturing firms across the country.

Situated in close proximity to major aircraft OEMs and suppliers in the United States, Canada, France, and Germany, Mexico offers a strategic advantage for aerospace exports. This proximity not only facilitates efficient supply chain management but also enables quick access to markets and customers.

Mexico's aerospace sector specializes in producing engines and engine parts, fuselages, cargo doors, landing gear assemblies, avionics, and other components. With competitive labor costs and a skilled workforce, the country has become an attractive destination for aerospace manufacturers.

Key aerospace clusters such as Baja California, Queretaro, Sonora, Nuevo Leon, and Chihuahua have emerged, supported by robust university programs that provide specialized training in design and engineering capabilities. These clusters have fueled market competition, driving innovation and technological advancement within the industry.

The presence of major players like The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Safran, Bombardier, and General Electric underscores Mexico's significance in the global aerospace landscape. Additionally, partnerships with companies like Honeywell International Inc. have further bolstered Mexico's manufacturing capabilities.

Mexico's aerospace market growth has been accelerated by favorable trade agreements, allowing for seamless integration into international supply chains. The country's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment has attracted significant investment from multinational corporations.

Companies like Latécoère Group have established a strong presence in Mexico, leveraging the country's skilled workforce and competitive advantages to expand their operations. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at promoting research and development have strengthened Mexico's position as a hub for aerospace innovation.

Looking ahead, Mexico's aerospace sector is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing investments, technological advancements, and a commitment to excellence. With its strategic location, skilled workforce, and favorable business environment, Mexico remains a key player in the global aerospace industry, offering immense opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

Market Overview

The aerospace industry in Mexico, represented by the Federación Mexicana de la Industria Aerospacial (FEMIA), is a dynamic sector contributing significantly to the Mexican economy. Aerospace manufacturing firms in Mexico have established themselves as key players in the global market, attracting major aircraft OEMs and suppliers from countries like the United States, Canada, France, and Germany. Companies like the Latécoère Group have expanded their operations to Mexico, leveraging its skilled workforce and strategic location. With a focus on aerospace industrial exports, Mexico continues to strengthen its position as a competitive hub for aerospace manufacturing, driving innovation and economic growth in the region.

