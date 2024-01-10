Aerospace Materials Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2033 with Competitive Analysis of Toray Industries, Solvay, Dupont De Nemours, Teijin, Constellium, Kobe Steel & Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aircraft Type, Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global market for aerospace materials has undergone significant growth, propelled by various reasons and key driving factors. A primary contributor to this expansion is the continuous expansion and modernization of the aerospace industry. The rising demand for aircraft that are both more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced has created a heightened need for innovative materials capable of enhancing performance, reducing weight, and improving overall efficiency.

Aerospace materials play a crucial role in the design and manufacturing of various aircraft components, spanning from structural elements to advanced composites utilized in aircraft interiors. This contributes to the overall development of lighter and more durable aircraft.

Advancements in material science and engineering have played a pivotal role in fuelling the growth of the aerospace materials market. Ongoing research and development endeavours have resulted in the creation of novel materials boasting improved strength-to-weight ratios, enhanced thermal resistance, and superior corrosion resistance, meeting the stringent requirements of the aerospace sector. The development of high-performance composites, titanium alloys, and advanced coatings has empowered manufacturers to enhance the structural integrity of aircraft while concurrently reducing their weight, ultimately leading to improved fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, with aerospace companies prioritizing sustainability and environmental considerations, there is a growing focus on materials offering recycling capabilities and reduced environmental impact. These technological advancements and the pursuit of more eco-friendly materials are anticipated to persistently drive the growth of the global aerospace materials market in the foreseeable future.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the main factors driving the demand for global aerospace materials market?
  • What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global aerospace materials market?
  • What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in aerospace materials industry?
  • What is the futuristic outlook for the aerospace materials industry in terms of growth potential?
  • Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?
  • Which region and country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Aircraft Type

  • Commercial Aircraft
  • Military Aircraft
  • Business and General Aviation
  • Helicopter
  • Others

Segmentation by Type

  • Aluminum Alloys
  • Titanium Alloys
  • Steel Alloys
  • Super Alloys
  • Composites
  • Others

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World

Some prominent players established in this market are:

  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Hexcel
  • Lee Aerospace, Inc.
  • Solvay S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East Crisis

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

2. Applications

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Aerospace Materials Market (by Aircraft Type)

2.3.1 Commercial Aircraft

2.3.2 Military Aircraft

2.3.3 Business and General Aviation

2.3.4 Helicopter

3. Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Aerospace Materials Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Aluminum Alloys

3.3.2 Titanium Alloys

3.3.3 Steel Alloys

3.3.4 Super Alloys

3.3.5 Composites

4. Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.1.1 Global Aerospace Materials Market, by Region, (Kilo Ton), 2022-2033

4.1.2 Global Aerospace Materials Market, by Region, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5. MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
  • Teijin Limited
  • Constellium SE
  • Kobe Steel, Ltd.
  • Novelis
  • Hexcel
  • Titanium Metals Corporation
  • Vsmpo-Avisma
  • SGL Carbon
  • Sofitec Aero
  • Lee Aerospace, Inc.
  • Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

6. Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7hs1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States ESG & the Muni Market 2023: A New Frontier in ESG Politics

United States ESG & the Muni Market 2023: A New Frontier in ESG Politics

The "U.S ESG & the Muni Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors...
World Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Agena Bioscience, Biodesix, Exosome Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Natera & Sysmex-Inostics

World Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Agena Bioscience, Biodesix, Exosome Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Natera & Sysmex-Inostics

The "Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Liquid biopsies have emerged as a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.