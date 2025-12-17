Aerospace Pioneer Natilus Expands Global Reach to Meet Demand from One of Today's Fastest-Growing Aviation Markets, India

Natilus India will prioritize the expansion of Natilus's family of BWB aircraft into Indian markets and will coordinate closely with SpiceJet. This development also positions Natilus to begin exploratory sourcing of Indian-made manufactured components.

"We see immense opportunity to deliver a superior and more-efficient airplane for Indian airlines, such as SpiceJet," said Ravi Bhatia, Regional Director of Natilus India. "The establishment of the subsidiary in India is the first step in Natilus establishing roots in India and ultimately securing more commercial airlines customers who want to better serve the needs of their passengers."

Natilus is developing a family of blended-wing aircraft including its flagship passenger plane HORIZON and cargo plane KONA . Through improvements in aerodynamics, Natilus's blended-wing aircraft offer 40% greater capacity, 50% lower operating costs and 30% less fuel. Natilus's HORIZON, which can transport up to 240 passengers in its high-capacity configuration, is a prime solution for Indian commercial airlines looking to grow their fleets and keep flights affordable. Deliveries of the HORIZON will begin in the 2030s, at which point the HORIZON is poised to become the most cost- and fuel-efficient aircraft in existing commercial and cargo fleets.

"Today, India has one of the fastest growing markets in the world and it has an appetite for new aircraft that can both supplement its commercial carrier fleets, while opening the door to new domestic and international routes," said Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and Co-Founder of Natilus. "Our HORIZON serves an ideal solution and represents an innovative path forward for the industry, for India and for the world."

Natilus is a U.S.-based company developing a family of hyper-efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft designed to transport people and cargo more sustainably and efficiently than ever before. With over 570+ aircraft pre-orders valued at $8.7 billion, Natilus is commercializing its BWB aircraft that unlock improved aviation economics – reducing fuel consumption by 30% and operational costs by 50% while increasing payload capacity by 40%. Founded in 2016, the Natilus team is comprised of innovators from General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, Skunkworks, SpaceX, and Piper Aircraft. Learn more at natilus.co .

