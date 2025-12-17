SpiceJet Partners with Natilus - The Airplane of the Future

Representing the largest and fastest-growing segment in India's travel market, domestic air travel has increased 10.2% year-over-year. Natilus sees ample opportunity to expand in India as carriers will require more than 2,200 new planes by 2040 to meet demand. Natilus India will prioritize the expansion of Natilus's family of BWB aircraft into Indian markets and position Natilus to explore sourcing manufactured parts from India. Natilus is currently pursuing Part 25 certification for HORIZON through the FAA and is working with the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for HORIZON certification in India.

"In line with our commitment to encouraging innovation and sustainability in aviation, SpiceJet is proud to support Natilus in developing this next-generation aircraft. Once certified, the HORIZON, with its efficiency and compatibility with existing airport infrastructure, could be a strong fit for our future fleet," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

HORIZON is a blended-wing passenger aircraft with the high-capacity configuration able to transport 240 passengers. The innovative aerodynamic design of HORIZON offers carriers like SpiceJet 40% more interior space, while reducing fuel costs by 30%, carbon emissions by 50% and operational costs by 50%. On its path to widespread commercial adoption, Natilus is in talks with all major global airline carriers, lessors and integrators, with a commercial order book that sits at 570+ aircraft to date.

"As an airline at the forefront of embracing technological innovation, SpiceJet is the ideal customer for HORIZON as we look to meet the needs of India's underserved market," said Natilus CEO Aleksey Matyushev. "With our new subsidiary, we look forward to exploring partnerships with premier Indian OEMs and bringing innovative new aircraft to valued customers like SpiceJet."

Following the debut of Natilus's cargo aircraft, KONA, before the end of the decade, HORIZON is expected to enter the market in the early 2030s.

About Natilus

Natilus is a U.S.-based company developing a family of hyper-efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft designed to transport people and cargo more sustainably and efficiently than ever before. With over 570+ aircraft pre-orders valued at $8.7 billion, Natilus is commercializing its BWB aircraft that unlock improved aviation economics – reducing fuel consumption by 30% and operational costs by 50% while increasing payload capacity by 40%. Founded in 2016, the Natilus team is comprised of innovators from General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, Skunkworks, SpaceX, and Piper Aircraft. Learn more at natilus.co.

About SpiceJet:

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India.

