Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 614 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and Spacecraft), by Material Type (Titanium & Alloys, Aluminum & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, and Others), by Product Type (Hot-Rolled Sheets and Cold-Rolled Sheets), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace sheet distribution market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market: Highlights

Sheets are flat pieces of metals that can be hot-rolled or cold-rolled. In the aerospace industry, aluminum sheets are the preferred choice of material as they offer an array of advantages over others. They are used in key applications such as fuselage and pressure cabin skins. The distribution channel plays a pivotal role in the entire aerospace raw materials (mill level) including sheets.

The aerospace industry faced momentary hurdles in 2019 and was expecting to start rebounding from 2020 onwards. However, the sudden outburst of the pandemic trashed the market participants' hopes of recuperation. The grave impact of the pandemic was felt across markets in the aerospace industry.

The aerospace sheet distribution market could not escape from the pandemic's wrath suffering a debilitating loss of over 30% in 2020. The unforeseen circumstances amid the pandemic shook the industry stakeholders to the core. Nevertheless, the resilient aerospace industry is likely to recoup from 2021 onwards, gradually and steadily heading towards a full recovery, a couple of years later. Similar impact is expected to reflect in the aerospace sheet distribution market, which is estimated to rebound at a promising CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period to reach US$ 614 million by 2026.

Based on the platform type, commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, even though the segment took a massive plunge in 2020. Rapidly recovering demand and production of aircraft, probable market entry of new aircraft such as C919 sooner rather than later, and an incessant requirement of mill products best suiting the application at hand, are the key reasons behind the segment's healthy growth in the long run.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as titanium & alloys, aluminum & alloys, steel & alloys, and others. Aluminum & alloys occupied major share in the market in 2020 and are expected to maintain lead throughout the forecast period. Aluminum sheets are more often used for aircraft fuselage and pressure cabin skins as they offer high-damage tolerance and a fair level of strength. On the other hand, titanium & alloys are likely to log the highest growth till 2026. There has been an increasing preference by OEMs/tier players to procure all the materials including sheets, the most dominant material category, from distributors in order to have a smooth raw material supply.

In terms of regions, the aerospace hub, North America is expected to maintain its vanguard during the forecast period. Major companies headquartered in the region are TW Metals, Castle (A.M.) & Co., Reliance Metals Steel & Aluminum Co., Falcon Aerospace, Hadco Metals., and Future Metals. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, the latter is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years.

Following are the key players in the aerospace sheet distribution market:

TW Metals

Reliance Metals Co.

Hadco Metal Trading

A.M. Castle & Co.

Thyssenkrupp AG

United Performance Metals

Titanium Industries, Inc.

Future Metals

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the aerospace sheet distribution market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market, by Material Type

Titanium & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market, by Shape Type

Hot-Rolled Sheets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Cold-Rolled Sheets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Sheet Distribution Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

