Aerospace Wiring Harness Markets 2019-2024 - Promising Opportunities in the Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopters, and Military Aircraft

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Wiring Harness Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace wiring harness market is expected to reach an estimated $847 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global aerospace wiring harness market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, and military aircraft. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries and more electrification in newer aircraft.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace wiring harness industry, includes development of lightweight and high heat resistance wires. XL ETFE will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to it's performance benefits, such as lightweight and heat resistance.

Within the aerospace wiring harness market, commercial aircraft will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing commercial aircraft delivery and growing electrification in newer aircrafts.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to the presence of leading aircraft OEMs. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and the development of new aircrafts.

Some of the aerospace wiring harnesses companies profiled in this report include Safran, Latecoere, and GKN Aerospace are among the major suppliers of aerospace wiring harnesses.

Some of the features of Aerospace Wiring Harness Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global aerospace wiring harness market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million ft.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global aerospace wiring harness market size by various applications such as material, application, product type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global aerospace wiring harness market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of aerospace wiring harness in the global aerospace wiring harness market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of aerospace wiring harness in the global aerospace wiring harness market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft

3.3.2: Military Aircraft

3.3.3: General Aviation

3.3.4: Regional Aircraft

3.3.5: Helicopters

3.4: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Applications

3.4.1: Wing

3.4.2: Fuselage

3.4.3: Empennage

3.4.4: Front Section

3.4.5: Interior

3.4.6: Engine

3.5: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Market Type

3.5.1: OEM

3.5.2:Aftermarket

3.6: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Ampacity

3.7: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Insulation

3.7.1: Cross-Linked Ethylenetetrafluoroethylene (XL ETFE)

3.7.2: Teflon-Kapton-Teflon (TKT)

3.7.2: Polyimide (PI)

3.7.3: Polyethylenetetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

3.7.4: Other Insulations



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Region

4.2: North American Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.2.1: The US Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.2.2: Canadian Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.3: European Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.3.1: The Aerospace Wiring Harness Market of France

4.3.2: Aerospace Wiring Harness Market of Russia

4.4: APAC Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.4.1: Chinese Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.4.2: Japanese Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.5: ROW Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

4.5.1: Brazilian Aerospace Wiring Harness Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Operational Integration

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Market Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Insulation

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Aerospace Wiring Harness Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Safran

7.2: Latecoere

7.3: GKN Fokker

7.4: TE Connectivity

7.5: Nexan

7.6: InterConnect Wiring



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kglpjs





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

