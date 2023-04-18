Aerotek Appoints Craig Sivers as Regional Vice President for New Midwest Region

Sivers will lead new Midwest region as company continues growth

HANOVER, Md., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, announced today it has appointed Craig Sivers as Regional Vice President for the Midwest. In this new role, Sivers will be responsible for developing sales and delivery strategies to serve customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky, states formerly part of Aerotek's South and Central regions.

"Establishing the Midwest region is an essential step for Aerotek to continue our growth, create opportunity for our employees and ensure we have the leadership structure in place to best serve our customers," said Tom Kelly, President at Aerotek. "Craig's leadership and deep knowledge of our company and people position him for great success in this role."

Sivers joined Aerotek in 2005 as an automotive recruiter and was promoted into a sales role a year later. After a few years in various sales roles, he was promoted to Director of Business Operations and relocated to Columbus, Ohio. Under his leadership, the Columbus operation experienced significant growth. After Aerotek split into three separate operating companies in 2020, Craig relocated once again to take on the newly created role of Director of Sales Operations for Michigan. Under Craig's direction, Michigan surpassed profit goals.

Throughout his career, Craig has built a strong reputation for building and developing teams and has been recognized with numerous internal leadership and performance awards.

To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our People Are Everything™. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

SOURCE Aerotek