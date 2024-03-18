Aerotek Evolves to Offer Services, Appoints Tony Bartolucci as Vice President of Services

As Staffing and Services Company, Aerotek Focuses on Delivering Expertise, Solutions and People

HANOVER, Md., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading workplace solutions provider in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced today it has expanded its business to offer outsourced services. Aerotek's established services and trusted staffing capabilities enable Aerotek to provide the expertise, solutions and people its customers need to rise to the challenges and opportunities of modern-day industry.

Backed by the scalable and skilled workforce Aerotek has built over 40 years as a staffing leader, Aerotek is uniquely positioned to take on core and non-core business functions and ensure its clients' projects or programs operate more efficiently, consistently and effectively. Aerotek's services solutions include comprehensive maintenance, construction support and manufacturing support services practices.

Vice President of Services Tony Bartolucci has been appointed to grow Aerotek's services solutions, leading a services team that is comprised of sales, practice and delivery experts across North America. Aerotek's services team brings to bear hundreds of years of experience in fields from maintenance, construction and manufacturing to health and safety and compliance.

"For our company and the businesses we serve, 2024 is a critical moment," said Aerotek President, Tom Kelly. "As Aerotek has grown, we have constantly adapted to serve the needs of our clients. As a staffing and services company, Aerotek provides solutions that help our customers rise above economic headwinds and talent shortages, and embrace the monumental change happening across North American industry — from innovation and technology advancements, to onshoring."

By offering services capabilities alongside its trusted high-value staffing and vendor on-premise solutions, Aerotek bolsters its ability to foster consultative partnerships with companies and provide customized solutions and support tailored to performance goals. Aerotek's services solutions provide a reliable lifeline for clients at a time when they need one, increasing machine availability and uptime in maintenance environments, solving for production gaps and backlogs on manufacturing lines, and helping construction projects stay on time and on budget.

"With access to in-demand talent and deep expertise in the industries we serve, Aerotek is well positioned to build solutions for our clients that leverage proven technology, processes and health and safety expertise," Bartolucci said. "Our services team is excited to deliver for clients with the drive, ambition and grit that Aerotek has been known for."

With nearly 30 years of solutions experience at Aerotek, Bartolucci is responsible for the overall growth and development of Aerotek's services solutions. Bartolucci most recently led Aerotek's West region as Regional Vice President. John Paulsen, who spent the last 14 years in roles with TEKsystems, has replaced Bartolucci in the West.

To celebrate the company's positioning in the marketplace as a staffing and services company, Aerotek today launched a refreshed website and brand campaign — a message to clients that Aerotek is committed to helping them solve any challenge and a message to talent that Aerotek will continue to grow partnerships that fuel their career success.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

