Aerotek Appoints Luke Zauhar Vice President of Operations

Zauhar will drive operational excellence and innovation in newly created leadership role

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, has named Luke Zauhar as vice president of Operations. In this new role, Zauhar will align Aerotek's recruiting and sales processes with technology investments to effectively serve customers with the speed and high-quality service they expect from Aerotek.

"For more than 40 years, Aerotek has remained a leader in serving our customers' needs through our dedicated teams and industry-leading technology," said Tom Kelly, president of Aerotek. "Our operations team will enhance our capacity to continuously innovate, ensuring we deliver unparalleled speed, quality and service to our customers."

Zauhar will work closely with Aerotek's senior leaders and regional leadership team to drive these initiatives forward. His collaborative approach and innovative mindset will be instrumental in achieving Aerotek's strategic goals and maintaining its position as an industry leader.

"We believe that these initiatives will position Aerotek for continued success and growth," said Kelly. "Our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction remains at the forefront of everything we do."

