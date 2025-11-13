Aerotek Earns 2026 Military Friendly® and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer Designations

The awards showcase Aerotek's dedication to military families and spouses

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced today it has been awarded the 2026 Gold Military Friendly® Employer and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designations for the third consecutive year.

Aerotek's recognition reflects its dedication to providing career support, flexibility and advancement opportunities for veterans and military spouses. Aerotek helps veterans translate their military skills into civilian success by ensuring their training and experience are fully recognized and valued throughout the job search and interview process. Aerotek leverages strong partnerships with organizations to support service members and their families, such as the Gary Sinise Foundation and Heroes MAKE America.

"We are committed to supporting the military-connected community and creating meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and their families," said David "DJ" Jordan, director of diversity, equity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility at Aerotek. "Being recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for the third consecutive year reaffirms our dedication to helping veterans transition to civilian careers and fostering a workplace where military-affiliated individuals are empowered to succeed."

The Military Friendly® Employer and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designations are awarded based on a comprehensive evaluation of public data sources and responses to proprietary surveys. More than 1,200 companies participated in each survey.

"Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it's a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight. These organizations don't just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn't performative; it's transformative. It's proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do," said Kayla Lopez, vice president of memberships, Military Friendly®.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly®, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/ .

