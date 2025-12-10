New Aerotek Survey Shows Record Numbers of Applications as Candidates Focus on Career Growth and Pay Amid Market Shifts

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, today released findings from its Job Seeker Survey: Q4 2025. The survey collected insights from over 1,500 recent applicants about their job search experiences, revealing how candidates are adapting to a changing job market and what companies can do to attract and retain top talent.

In Q4 2025, 73% of job seekers reported that their searches were more challenging, a seven-point increase from Q1 2025, leaving many less optimistic about finding roles that align with their skills and career goals. To adapt, candidates are prioritizing skill development and exploring opportunities in new industries — trends that underscore the growing importance of candidate-centric hiring and employer-supported career growth.

Candidate-Centric Hiring Is the Key to Staying Competitive

Respondents expect to apply for more jobs before getting hired, leading employers to receive more applications per posting. According to the survey, 48% of job seekers say they expect to apply for 26 or more jobs before being hired, a 9% increase from Q1 2025.

Handling this higher volume can make it challenging to maintain a positive candidate experience. Companies that streamline application processes, prioritize timely communication and engage candidates meaningfully are better positioned to attract top talent and stay competitive.

Job Seekers Want New Skills and Career Growth — Is Your Organization Prepared?

Opportunities for skill development are a significant motivator for job seekers when seeking a new job. Many Q4 survey respondents plan to rely on employer-based training to expand their skill set, while others will pursue independent learning or certifications.

In addition to upskilling and exploring new industries, compensation has become an increasingly important factor for candidates. More than half of survey respondents reported a decline in their financial situation compared to Q1, and the share of job seekers citing pay as the most important factor for accepting a new job rose steadily each quarter, ultimately reaching 38% in Q4.

"Our survey shows that job seekers are increasingly prioritizing roles that offer skill development and career growth," said Bill Ruff, vice president, strategic sales, Aerotek. "In a changing labor market, the future belongs to organizations that focus on delivering an exceptional candidate experience while promoting professional growth."

You can view more detailed findings and insights here.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About the Research

Aerotek's Job Seeker Survey was conducted as an independent online survey to understand what job seekers want. More than 1,500 job seekers were asked about their career ambitions and employer preferences. Respondents were located in the U.S. and Canada and completed the survey in October 2025. The survey targeted job seekers who have applied for work from September 2025 to October 2025 and were seeking jobs in the sectors Aerotek serves, including manufacturing, robotics and automation, facilities and maintenance, distribution and logistics, construction and other industries. When you need help building and managing your workforce, contact us.

