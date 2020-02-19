Aerotek Earns Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it has been recognized with ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to clients and contract employees. The Diamond Award marks the fifth consecutive year that Aerotek has earned Best of Staffing, an award based entirely on evaluations by customers.

"Aerotek's foundation is rooted in the quality of its service to others and a deep understanding of our clients' and contractors' unique needs," said Aerotek President Todd Mohr. "I'm proud that our team's hard work has been recognized with these awards and grateful to our customers who continue to put their trust in us. As we look towards the future, we're excited to reveal a new brand campaign, 'I Am Aerotek,' which captures the heart and soul of Aerotek — the people who work here and put their career aspirations in our hands."

With industry-leading satisfaction ratings, Aerotek was named Best of Staffing through direct feedback from nearly 38,000 contract employees and 10,000 clients. Aerotek received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 71 percent of its clients and 73 percent of its talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com, and I applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

The 'I Am Aerotek' campaign represents Aerotek's position as the leading staffing company in today's employment landscape and its ability to meet the current and future needs of the companies and contract employees it serves.

To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 150 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and candidate ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Aerotek

