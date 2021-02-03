Aerotek Earns Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Continued Service Excellence

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it has been recognized with ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to clients and contract employees. Based entirely on evaluations by customers, Aerotek has earned the Diamond Award designation for the second year in a row, a distinction only given to companies that have been recognized as Best of Staffing for at least five consecutive years.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by our clients and contract employees within these important categories year after year," said Aerotek President Tom Kelly, Industrial. "It continues to demonstrate that our unique service model coupled with our team's unmatched expertise and hard work aligns with the ever-evolving needs of the businesses and people we serve. This past year has been unlike any other we've experienced, and as we move forward, we are poised to continue meeting workforce challenges with our exceptional offerings and unwavering service."

With industry-leading satisfaction ratings, Aerotek was named Best of Staffing through direct feedback from more than 31 percent of candidates and 30 percent of clients. Aerotek received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from nearly 71 percent of its clients and 72 percent of its talent, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 150 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

