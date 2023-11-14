Aerotek Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Award recognizes corporations that have made significant commitment to hiring former military 

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a trusted staffing and workforce management solutions partner, has announced it has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

"Supporting the military community, including veterans and military families, is a major priority for Aerotek," said David "DJ" Jordan, Aerotek Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "As we look to expand the ways in which we support the men and women who have served our country, we are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of the top Military Friendly® Employers."

Aerotek provides veterans and military families opportunities for civilian jobs through contract, contract-to-hire and direct placement options. As a representative and advocate, Aerotek supports military service members by providing guidance on how to best utilize their military training and expertise during the job search and interview process.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen."

For more detailed information on Aerotek's commitment to veterans and military families, click here. To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com

About Aerotek
Our People Are Everything™. For more than 40 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About Military Friendly® Employers
Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

