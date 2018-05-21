Aerotek Earns Recognition on Forbes' 2018 List of America's Best Large Employers

HANOVER, Md., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced it was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2018. This is Aerotek's fourth consecutive year on the list. Aerotek ranked No. 299 overall among large companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees.

The 2018 list of America's Best Large Employers contains 500 employers across 25 industries, including Fortune 500 companies, universities and government agencies. Employers recognized in the list were chosen based on the results of an anonymous, independent survey conducted among 30,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The employees were asked, on a scale from zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to others.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the country's best employers," said Kay Hughston, Vice President of Human Resources at Aerotek. "We are deeply invested in the growth and success of every employee who joins our organization. Our unique culture — centering around collaboration, personal and professional development, integrity and a commitment to service — fosters opportunity at all levels in the company."

To view the full list of America's Best Large Employers 2018, visit Forbes online. For more information about internal careers at Aerotek, please visit AerotekCareers.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

