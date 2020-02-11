Aerotek Employees to Receive Modern-Day Technology Leaders Award at 2020 BEYA STEM Conference

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced that three contract employees will be honored with the Modern-Day Technology Leaders (MDTL) Award during the 34th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference.

The BEYA STEM Conference brings together professionals and students from a variety of STEM-related backgrounds and gives them the opportunity to network with others from around the country while participating in seminars and workshops that explore every facet of STEM career paths. Aerotek is a key sponsor for the 15th consecutive year at the conference. Various awards will be given during the conference to recognize the accomplishments of select STEM professionals.

"These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our contract employees, as well as the impact of their work on our clients and their industries at large," said Tanya Axenson, vice president, human resources at Aerotek. "We're proud to have these outstanding employees receive this recognition and look forward to helping lead future advancements within the industry."

The MDTL Award is given each year to men and women who demonstrate outstanding performance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Aerotek MDTL Award winners are:

Diego Rincon Martinez , RF and Security Systems Application DRE

, RF and Security Systems Application DRE Erick Medina Aguilar , Systems Architect

, Systems Architect Karl Chatman , Infotainment Integration Engineer

The conference will take place February 13 – 15 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. Aerotek will participate in the career fair, which allows engineers to learn about industry trends and career opportunities, on February 14 and February 15. The company will also join a panel of industry experts for a leadership and team development forum from 8:45 – 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14.

In addition, six employees of EASi, a global services company specializing in engineering and sciences and a subsidiary of Aerotek, will be recognized with the MDTL Award at the BEYA STEM Conference.

For more information about Aerotek, the services provided and positions available, visit Aerotek.com .

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional, and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.

SOURCE Aerotek

Related Links

http://www.aerotek.com

