Aerotek Fall 2023 Job Seeker Survey: Job Seekers Say Job Hunt More Difficult Than Expected

News provided by

Aerotek

13 Dec, 2023, 10:03 ET

Workers report feeling challenged by economy and slower hiring process

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, has released its Fall 2023 Job Seeker Survey, which provides key insights from job seekers about current issues impacting the workforce. Job seekers reported a difficult climate for finding work as they dealt with worsening financial situations heading into the new year.

The survey garnered responses from over 1,500 job seekers across a diverse array of industries, providing insights into the circumstances and challenges job seekers are facing. 

Job Seekers Are Working Harder, Spending More Time Finding Jobs
A majority of job seekers polled indicated their job hunts were shaping up to be harder than they expected.

Over 70% of job seekers said they felt they needed to exert more than an average amount of effort to find a job in this economy, and 67.7% felt their current job search was more difficult than their last one.

Q: How much effort do you feel you need to exert to find a job in this economy?

More Than Average

70.85 %

Average

26.55 %

Less Than Average

2.6 %

Based on their experience over the last three months, a majority of job seekers — 53.6% — said they thought employers have slowed down the hiring process. Just 13.5% thought the hiring process was faster, while 32.9% thought it was what they expected.

When asked to pick just one motivator as most important, pay still reigned for job seekers answering Aerotek's survey. But since Aerotek's Summer 2023 Job Seeker Survey, those answering that the most important motivator for them was pay (30%) declined by 6.9% while those answering job security (18%) increased 0.8%.  

Job Seekers Indicate Financial Struggles, Point to Economy/Job Market as Most Significant Challenge

More than 74% of job seekers reported their financial situation was the same or worse compared to this time in 2022. That number was down slightly from Aerotek's Summer Job-Seeker Survey, when 77.3% of job seekers reported the same or worse financial situation.

Q: How would you describe your financial situation compared to this time in 2022?


Summer 2023

Fall 2023

Better Than 2022

22.7 %

25.4 %

Same as 2022

36.0 %

28.9 %

Worse Than 2022

41.3 %

45.7 %

Over 55% of respondents said the economy/job market was the most significant barrier or challenge they were facing in their job search.

Performance Feedback Leads to Higher Job Satisfaction
Job seekers who reported that they received performance feedback in their most recent job were more likely to indicate that they enjoyed the work and their employer at the time, and that they had a more positive view on work in general.

DID NOT Receive Performance Feedback at Most Recent Employer

DID Receive Performance Feedback at Most Recent Employer

Enjoyed the Work and Employer

58 %

74 %

Have a More Positive View of Work Compared to a Year Ago

50 %

54 %

As managers begin to hold annual reviews, the data shows employees appreciate receiving feedback about their performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, please refer to the complete survey report, available here. To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com

About the Research
Aerotek's Fall Job Seeker Survey was conducted as an independent online survey. 1,514 job seekers were asked about their career ambitions and employer preferences. Respondents were located in the U.S. and completed the survey between November 14 and November 26, 2023. The survey targeted job seekers who have applied for work since October 1 and were seeking jobs in the sectors Aerotek serves, including manufacturing, robotics and automation, facilities and maintenance, distribution and logistics, construction and other industries.

About Aerotek
Our People Are Everything™. For more than 40 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

SOURCE Aerotek

Also from this source

Aerotek Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Aerotek Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Aerotek, a trusted staffing and workforce management solutions partner, has announced it has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designation. ...
Aerotek Unveils Summer 2023 Job-Seeker Survey: Economic Challenges and Labor Market Frustrations Continue to Plague Job Seekers

Aerotek Unveils Summer 2023 Job-Seeker Survey: Economic Challenges and Labor Market Frustrations Continue to Plague Job Seekers

Aerotek, a trusted staffing and workforce management solutions partner, has released its Summer 2023 Job-Seeker Survey, which provides key insights...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.