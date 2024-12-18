Aerotek Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions

Recognition underscores Aerotek's excellence in delivering scalable and skilled workforce solutions across U.S. industrial markets

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced Everest Group designated Aerotek as a Leader and one of only four Star Performers in its 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions.

The PEAK Matrix® report highlights key trends in the U.S. industrial contingent staffing landscape and its impact on the market in 2023. In the report, Everest Group examines industrial contingent staffing providers' critical capabilities in delivery of strategic solutions, ranging from onsite management to managed services, upskilling and more. Star Performers are designated based on year-over-year improvement across several categories, including innovation, increase of services offered and expansion of delivery footprint.

Aerotek's 40+ years of leadership in staffing solutions provided the foundation to expand its business to offer outsourced services in early 2024. The news demonstrates its commitment to evolving and driving success for its clients with customized, high-value solutions and support for their non-core functions. Aerotek's services solutions include comprehensive maintenance, construction support and manufacturing support services practices.

"Aerotek's recognition as a Leader reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver world-class workplace solutions," said Tom Kelly, president of Aerotek. "We take pride in our ability to adapt and scale to meet the unique needs of our clients across various industrial sectors. This accolade underscores the dedication of our teams and the trust our clients place in us."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluated the performance of 21 providers, categorizing them as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Each provider was evaluated across seven dimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

To learn more about Aerotek and its staffing and services solutions, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

