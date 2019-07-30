Aerotek Recognized with the 360-Degree Award by Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake

HANOVER, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, Inc., a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it has been recognized by Habitat for Humanity with the 360-Degree Award, which honors an organization that is a strong advocate and supporter of the Habitat Chesapeake's mission to bring people together to build lives, communities and hope. Aerotek was selected as the recipient of the 360-Degree Award this year for its unyielding support of the HabiCorps program and for participation in build events throughout Habitat communities.

Aerotek's relationship with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake began in October 2015, with a total of 257 volunteers completing 1,484 hours since then. Aerotek offices across the country partner with Habitat of the Chesapeake and Phoenix, AZ. While Aerotek is a first-time recipient of the 360-Degree Award, the company was recognized by Habitat for Humanity in 2018 as Donor of the Year.

The HabiCorps Workforce Development Program offers meaningful, hands-on training in construction trades to people facing significant employment barriers. HabiCorps trainees work in small teams led by skilled instructors on projects ranging from new construction to complete gut rehabilitation. Upon completion of the program, trainees receive an educational award that can be used toward apprenticeship, college and job placement assistance from Aerotek.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake for our volunteer service and lead sponsorship of the HabiCorps program," said Kelly Martin, Aerotek Regional Vice President and Habitat for Humanity Board Member. "At Aerotek, we are committed to providing career development and access to employment for underserved adults as well as supporting causes that our employees are passionate about, and Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake allows us to accomplish both in a multitude of ways."

"Aerotek has made corporate social responsibility an integral part of our organization, providing support for our nonprofit partners," said Tanya Axenson, Vice President of Human Resources at Aerotek. "It is a privilege to partner with organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, in our commitment to strengthen the workforce and give back to the communities that we live and work in."

Along with Habitat for Humanity, Aerotek partners with a multitude of nonprofit organizations including Junior Achievement, YWCA, Back on My Feet and Special Olympics, providing time and resources.

For more information about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake (www.habitatchesapeake.org)

Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1982, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake has built more than 750 homes in 15 communities, providing a brighter future for 2,500 children and family members. Homeownership is proven to transform lives – improving health, increasing children's chances of academic success and offering an opportunity to build wealth across generations. Likewise, homeownership enhances neighborhoods by bringing tangible investment, engaged, long-term residents, rising property values and a sense of community.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

SOURCE Aerotek

Related Links

http://www.aerotek.com

