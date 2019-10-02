Aerotek Releases Research Report on Workplace Satisfaction

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today released Workplace Satisfaction Report: What Workers Want — and What Doesn't Matter. The research report presents the findings of a 2019 study that surveyed more than 1,200 workers across industries and skill sets, revealing how they prioritize the drivers that influence their workplace satisfaction.

While most companies strive to keep employees engaged and productive, they may find it difficult to know which workplace factors will make a positive and sustainable impact, justifying the investment of time and resources. The report ranks the factors that employees most want in the workplace, contrasting that with how often they experience these things. By examining the gap between the two, employers can take a knowledgeable approach to determining ways they can go above and beyond to create an exceptional employee experience.

Here are the top five factors that survey respondents say are important:

Business practices in line with my values Opportunities for growth and advancement My ideas are taken seriously Recognition for my work Manager(s) care about my career

"Most people understand that workplace satisfaction is an important driver of employee engagement. But understanding workplace satisfaction, to a degree that drives employee engagement, requires a deeper commitment to and understanding of employees that unlocks individuals' motivations to do more and achieve more," noted Charmaine Thomas, Aerotek senior manager. "Employers have to go beyond what employees expect and prefer, to provide what workers really want — what delights them and makes them want to come and stay."

In addition to the rankings, the report provides tangible recommendations to employers and can serve as a guiding methodology for organizations that want to invest in the satisfaction of their employees and retention of top talent.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the Workplace Satisfaction Report: What Workers Want — and What Doesn't Matter.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

SOURCE Aerotek

Related Links

http://www.aerotek.com

