Aerotek Reshapes the Future of Work, Separates Specialized Business Units into Operating Companies under Allegis Group

HANOVER, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider, today revealed that its three highly specialized business units—Industrial, Professional, and Engineering and Sciences—have separated into independent operating companies. Established brands Aerotek and Aston Carter, and a new brand, Actalent, will offer expanded, niche specializations and services while remaining strategically aligned under Allegis Group.

"The relentless pace of today's job market and vast technological change has challenged businesses in every industry to cultivate new ways to innovate and attract the highly-skilled talent they need to stay competitive," said Andy Hilger, President of Allegis Group. "The decision to move our specialized business units to separate companies was an important next step in Aerotek's business evolution, allowing us to put more power behind everything we've learned to better serve our people and our customers."

Through this organizational change, the companies are poised to deliver unparalleled levels of service and agility to clients and talent, including deeper expertise, faster access to sought-after talent and job opportunities and greater innovation in creating unique solutions to meet customer demand. As announced in January 2020, Aerotek will be led by President Tom Kelly, Aston Carter by President Stuart Ferguson and Actalent by President Chad Koele.

Todd Mohr, President of Aerotek since 2011, worked with Kelly, Ferguson and Koele to architect the specialized solution, and has played an instrumental role in transitioning the business into three independent operating companies. Mohr will remain part of the Allegis Group leadership team, transitioning to the role of Strategic Advisor.

For over 35 years, Aerotek has built a people-focused, performance-driven culture that has helped millions of men and women find rewarding work at leading companies. Powered by its national presence and unparalleled recruiting bandwidth, Aerotek will continue to focus on placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in a variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, logistics and aviation.

"As the job market began to shift and more people actively sought change, it provided us with an opportunity to rethink our business alignment and harness our expertise to better meet those needs," said Tom Kelly, President of Aerotek. "As we redefine how we respond to our clients' business needs and contractors' career aspirations, we are excited to reveal our new brand campaign, 'Make Your Mark,' which captures the critical and impactful work our people do. We are confident that our unique approach to developing more focused solutions will positively impact our customers."

Aston Carter, a leading staffing and solutions firm, will serve a range of professional focus areas, including accounting and finance, governance, risk and compliance, operations and administrative, and customer support. More information about Aston Carter can be found in a separate announcement revealed by the company today.

Actalent brings together the Engineering and Sciences divisions of Aerotek and EASi, an engineering and sciences services company founded in 1991 and acquired by Allegis Group in 2005. Actalent's lines of business span engineering and sciences services, and contract and managed talent solutions across a wide range of specializations. More information about Actalent can be found in a separate announcement revealed by the company today.

For more information about the industries and services offered by Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics and construction industries, we partner with 13,000 clients and more than 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a leading staffing and consulting firm, providing high-caliber talent and premium services to more than 7,000 companies across North America. Spanning four continents and more than 200 offices, Aston Carter extends its clients' capabilities by seeking solvers and delivering solutions to address today's workforce challenges. For organizations looking for innovative solutions shaped by critical-thinking professionals, visit AstonCarter.com.

Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

About Actalent (formerly Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions and EASi)

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

