Aerotek to Sponsor Student Day at Southern Automotive Conference in Nashville, TN

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, Inc., a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it will sponsor Student Day at the Southern Automotive Conference (SAC) in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, September 27. SAC is the south's largest automotive manufacturing event of its kind, with specialized opportunities for students and new professionals seeking a career in various aspects of automotive manufacturing. Students who attend SAC will have the opportunity to network with automotive industry experts, including OEM and tier one executives, HR and staffing managers.

"At Aerotek, our mission is, and always has been, to bring people and great organizations together," said Lucas Hiler, Aerotek's director of strategic sales for transportation. "We want to facilitate relationships between students and the field of interest in which they wish to pursue a career. Sponsoring Student Day at SAC allows us to bring the next generation of automotive employees under the same roof as the best and brightest in the industry today."

Student Day at SAC is designed to encourage students and new professionals to learn more about and engage with the automotive industry. The program provides students with free exhibition access registration to attend the Southern Automotive Conference, specifically on Friday, September 27 from 7:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Vendor categories include automotive part manufacturers and suppliers, high-technology service providers, logistics and transportation providers, construction and design, education institutions, banking and financial institutions, staffing agencies and consultants, as well as economic development agencies.

Students will also be able to attend the day's programming, including the OEM panel of top manufacturing executives discussing a wide range of topics affecting their companies. Students who attend the SAC should bring a resume and be prepared to meet future employers. Applicants for Student Day must be currently enrolled as full-time students, at least 16 years of age and able to present a valid student ID upon picking up their badge at on-site registration.

Registration for the Southern Automotive Conference is now open. Students interested in attending can visit http://bit.ly/2KB9mRy for more information.

The southeastern United States continues to boast the fastest-growing automotive industry in North America. Known for its world-class automotive production and sound business environment, the region's supply base has thrived while OEMs and major suppliers continue to invest. The Southern Automotive Conference is presented jointly each year by the automotive manufacturing associations of Alabama (AAMA), Georgia (GAMA), Mississippi (MAMA) and Tennessee (TAMA). This September 25-29, senior executives from OEMs across the Southeast and all over the world will showcase their latest developments and emerging technologies and will discuss efforts to increase their competitive advantage.

For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider.

