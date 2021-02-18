Aerotek's Tom Kelly Named to SIA's 2021 Staffing 100 List

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that its President of Industrial, Tom Kelly, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2021 Staffing 100 list. Now in its ninth year, the annual list recognizes leaders in staffing who are impacting the ecosystem and charting a course into the future of workforce solutions.

"Having a leader like Tom, especially over the past year of ups and downs, has been vital in our ability to keep business operations running seamlessly for our clients, contractors and hardworking staff," said Stacey Jenkins, Aerotek CFO, Industrial. "His passion and drive to constant improvement is deeply admirable. We are fortunate to have Tom as a top leader within our organization and congratulate him on this very deserving recognition."

Kelly started with Aerotek in 1994 as a business operations associate. Over the past 25 years, he has risen to various roles within the organization including vice president of client delivery and chief financial officer. Today, he oversees the growth, strategic development and financial performance of Aerotek's industrial business and partnerships across North America.

"I'm very humbled for my name to appear alongside so many influential people," Tom Kelly said. "Especially after seeing how Aerotek's culture and hard work has persevered over this past year, I'm grateful to have the opportunity to help shape its future and look forward to all of the exciting things we have planned to come."

At the start of 2020, Aerotek announced a strategic shift in its operations with the introduction of three specialized business units to better serve its customers and contractors in which Kelly played an integral part. Then when the outbreak of COVID-19 hit, he assisted other leaders in transitioning the entire Aerotek organization to a remote workplace, ensuring the health and safety of employees while maintaining full business operations for clients and contractors.

In addition to his role with Aerotek, Kelly recently joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, a CEO-driven commitment to advancing inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

To learn more about the SIA Staffing 100 recognition and to view the full list of recipients, visit SIA's website. For more information about Aerotek, visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for their award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, they help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

