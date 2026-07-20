Aery Aviation to Showcase Advanced Aerospace Capabilities at Farnborough International Airshow

Virginia aerospace company highlights aircraft engineering, modification, certification, and special mission capabilities, including the Aery Raven Multi-Purpose Special Missions Platform

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, an aerospace engineering, aircraft modification, certification, manufacturing, and flight operations company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, will exhibit at the Farnborough International Airshow, July 20-24th, as part of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) delegation.

Located in Hall 2, Booth 2125, Aery Aviation will showcase its integrated aviation capabilities supporting defense, government, commercial, and international customers worldwide. The company will highlight its expertise in aircraft engineering, modification, integration, certification, manufacturing, maintenance, and flight operations, delivering specialized aviation solutions for complex aerospace requirements.

"We are proud to represent Virginia's aerospace and defense industry at Farnborough International Airshow," said Scott Beale, President, "Farnborough provides an opportunity to connect with aviation leaders from around the world and demonstrate how Aery Aviation combines engineering expertise, certification capabilities, and operational experience to deliver advanced aircraft solutions for evolving requirements."

Featured at the show will be the Aery Raven Multi-Purpose Special Missions Platform, a rapidly deployable airborne capability designed to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), airborne test and evaluation (RDT&E), and other specialized aviation requirements. Raven incorporates scalable mission systems, open architecture integration, wing hardpoints, and flexible payload configurations to enable rapid mission adaptation and support evolving operational needs.

About Aery Aviation

Aery Aviation, LLC is an aerospace engineering, aircraft modification, certification, manufacturing, and flight operations company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. Aery provides integrated aviation solutions supporting defense, government, commercial, and special mission operators worldwide. The company holds FAA Part 135 and Part 145 certificates, AS9100D and ISO 9001 certifications, and provides engineering, aircraft integration, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, and flight operations supporting advanced aerospace programs.

Media Contact

Kelli Schiffer

Marketing & Communications

Aery Aviation, LLC

[email protected]

757-916-9029

aeryaviation.com

SOURCE Aery Aviation