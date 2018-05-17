AES and NAMM Reaffirm Commitment to Offer Pro Audio Education at The NAMM Show through 2021

"AES and NAMM share in a member-focused mission to offer important and affirming professional development opportunities to keep the industry strong," said Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO. "Audio is everywhere – and with The NAMM Show as the platform for AES's expert education sessions, courses and workshops, NAMM members and audio professionals can fulfill the need for continued education and networking, as well as to experience the latest in products and technologies from the leaders in pro audio across The NAMM Show floor. We look forward to continuing our work with AES in this space, and in building a bright future for the industry at-large."

David Scheirman, President of AES, echoed that sentiment: "With the professional audio industry growing and changing rapidly, we believe it makes sense for our Society's in-person gatherings to evolve as well. Considering the rapid advances that are taking place in the technologies and tools we use as audio professionals, there is nothing like direct, in-person exposure to the latest advances in audio equipment and workflow processes. We look forward to serving our growing West Coast membership, and future members, by bringing AES@NAMM to The NAMM Show in January 2019 and beyond."

The news follows The 2018 NAMM Show (January 25-28), where the AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium was received with substantial support and enthusiasm from across the industry. Over the course of four days, the program welcomed thousands of AES members and prospective new members to the NAMM U Education Campus inside the Anaheim Hilton. The Symposium offered multiple themed training academies and a variety of tutorials and expert presentations, resulting in more than 300 total sessions. Highlights of the Symposium's training academies included sessions conducted by manufacturers of live mixing consoles and studio recording technologies; half-day line array loudspeaker system classes augmented by hands-on training, and entertainment wireless and in-ear monitoring workshops that offered classroom training of hardware- and software-based products. The classroom-based Studio & Recording Technology Session series covered a variety of technical topics, and the Audio Science & Technology Session series included best-practices in system measurement and optimization. AES Papers and Workshops, as well as special Spanish- and Mandarin-language daily sessions, were also offered.

The robust Symposium was set against a backdrop of a bustling tradeshow floor which featured over 2,000 exhibiting companies representing 7,000 brands. The expansion of the Anaheim Convention Center to a new building, the Anaheim Convention Center North, featured two-levels of dedicated pro audio exhibition space with industry-leading brands sharing and demonstrating the latest products, services, and technologies. In total, The 2018 NAMM Show welcomed over 115,000 registrants, top-name artists, industry innovators and creative luminaries, and offered over 500 educational sessions and networking opportunities.

The NAMM Show will return to the Anaheim Convention Center January 24-27, 2019. Program and registration details for the 2019 AES@NAMM program will be available in coming months.

About AES

The Audio Engineering Society is the only professional society devoted exclusively to audio technology. Founded in the United States in 1948, the AES has grown to become an international organization that unites audio engineers, creative artists, scientists and students worldwide by promoting advances in audio and disseminating new knowledge and research.

Currently, over 12,000 members are affiliated with more than 75 AES professional sections and more than 95 AES student sections around the world. Section activities may include guest speakers, technical tours, demonstrations and social functions. Through local AES section events, members experience valuable opportunities for professional networking and personal growth. www.aes.org

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org, call 800.767.NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

