AES Cleanroom Technology appoints John Groth as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Cleanroom Technology, a leading provider of modular cleanroom design, manufacturing, and construction solutions for the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, has appointed John Groth as Chief Revenue Officer as demand grows for flexible, high-performance manufacturing environments across pharma and biotech.

John Groth Chief Revenue Officer AES Cleanroom Technology

Groth brings more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing technology, capital equipment sales, financial markets and legal strategy. He will lead revenue-generating functions and help scale the company's commercial operations during a period of expansion.

He joins AES from Optima, where he served as Vice President of the Pharma Division, overseeing the company's largest global business unit. During his time there, service revenues grew significantly and headcount doubled.

Earlier, Groth was the Regional Sales Director at SKAN AG, supporting aseptic processing and advanced-therapy medicinal product manufacturing. His work during the COVID-19 pandemic focused on helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies expand production capacity amid high demand.

Groth also spent more than a decade in financial services with Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, where he developed experience in valuation, cash flow analysis and investment strategy. He holds a Master of Science in Law from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. He is fluent in German and has extensive experience working with multinational organizations.

In his new role, Groth will oversee business acquisition, sales, strategic partnerships, and commercial operations. His priorities include expanding AES's presence in pharmaceutical, biotech, and advanced technology markets, scaling the commercial organization to support continued growth, and delivering the seamless experience clients expect from concept through completion.

"John understands how to scale complex, capital-intensive businesses while staying close to customer needs," said Chris Miller, CEO of AES Cleanroom Technology. "That balance will be important as we continue to grow and support clients delivering next-generation therapies."

"Our clients are moving faster than ever, and the cost of a delayed facility is measured in therapies that don't reach patients on time," Groth said. "AES has spent 40 years earning trust in this market. My focus is converting that trust into growth by tightening how we sell, design, and deliver as one team."

About AES Cleanroom Technology

AES Cleanroom Technology is a full-service modular cleanroom design, manufacturing, and construction firm serving the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and advanced technology industries. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, AES has delivered more than 4,000 facilities representing over 10 million square feet of cleanroom space. With end-to-end capabilities spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction, AES is the single point of accountability from concept through completion. Together, we build tomorrow.

AES Cleanroom Technology | 422 Stump Road, Montgomeryville, PA 18936 | 1.888.237.2532 | aesclean.com | #INTERPHEX2026

SOURCE AES Cleanroom Technology