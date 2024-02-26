AES Reports Record Performance in 2023 & Raises Long-Term Guidance

Strategic Accomplishments

Signed new contracts for 5.6 GW of renewables in full year 2023, marking the third year in a row of adding 5 GW or more to the backlog

Completed construction of 3.5 GW of renewables in full year 2023, doubling new additions compared to 2022

Secured $1.1 billion in asset sale proceeds, exceeding target of $400 to $600 million

2023 Financial Highlights

Diluted EPS of $0.34 , compared to ($0.82) in 2022

, compared to in 2022 Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.76 , compared to $1.67 in 2022 and 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75

of , compared to in 2022 and 2023 guidance of to 2023 Net Loss of $182 million , compared to Net Loss of $505 million in 2022

, compared to Net Loss of in 2022 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2,812 million , compared to $2,931 million in 2022 and 2023 guidance of $2,600 to $2,900 million 2023 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes 2,3 of $3,423 million , compared to $3,198 million in 2022

of , compared to in 2022 and 2023 guidance of to

Financial Position and Outlook

With 5.6 GW of signed PPAs in 2023, on track to achieve target of signing 14 to 17 GW in 2023 to 2025

Expecting to add 3.6 GW of new projects in 2024

Initiating 2024 guidance for Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.87 to $1.97 Reaffirming annualized growth target of 7% to 9% through 2025, off a base of 2020 Raising annualized growth target to 7% to 9% through 2027 from 6% to 8%, off a base of 2023 guidance

of to Initiating 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2,600 to $2,900 million Raising annualized growth target 2 to 5% to 7% through 2027 from 3% to 5%, off a base of 2023 guidance Expecting 2024 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes 2,3 of $3,550 to $3,950 million

of to

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

"Overall, 2023 was AES' best year ever in terms of both execution and financial performance. We exceeded almost all of our strategic objectives, including increasing renewables construction by 100% to 3.5 GW and signing 5.6 GW of new PPAs," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our backlog of signed PPAs now stands at 12.3 GW and we continue to see strong and growing demand from our corporate customers, including data center companies. We are therefore very well-positioned to add 3.6 GW of new capacity to our operating portfolio in 2024 and sign 14 to 17 GW of new renewable contracts from 2023 through 2025."

"I am extremely pleased with our financial results for 2023, which met or exceeded our expectations on all metrics. We also significantly exceeded our asset sales goal for the year, positioning us very well to support our future growth," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our 2024 targets and our higher long-term growth rates reflect our confidence in our strategy, our leading market position, and our ability to continue executing on our plan."

2023 Financial Results

Full year 2023 Net Income (Loss) was ($182) million, including $1.1 billion of impairments in 2023 primarily related to the Company's continued exit from coal-fired generation. This represents an improvement of $323 million compared to full year 2022, primarily due to favorable contributions at the Utilities, New Energy Technologies, and Renewables Strategic Business Units (SBU), partially offset by lower contributions from LNG transactions as compared to 2022 at the Energy Infrastructure SBU.

Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA4 (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $2,812 million, a decrease of $119 million compared to full year 2022, primarily driven by lower contributions from the Energy Infrastructure SBU, partially offset by contributions from new renewables projects and the 2023 recovery of AES Ohio purchased power costs recognized in 2022.

During full year 2023, the Company realized Tax Attributes5 of $611 million, an increase of $344 million compared to full year 2022.

Full year 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.34, an increase of $1.16 compared to full year 2022, primarily reflecting lower goodwill impairments in 2023, higher contributions from renewables projects placed into service, gain on sale of shares in Fluence in 2023, and higher contributions at the Utilities SBU due to the 2023 recovery of AES Ohio purchased power costs recognized in 2022. These positive drivers were partially offset by lower contributions from LNG transactions versus 2022, and higher unrealized foreign currency losses at the Energy Infrastructure SBU.

Full year 2023 Adjusted Earnings Per Share6 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $1.76, an increase of $0.09 compared to full year 2022, primarily driven by contributions from new renewables projects and the 2023 recovery of AES Ohio purchased power costs recognized in 2022, partially offset by lower contributions from the Energy Infrastructure SBU and higher Parent Company interest.

Strategic Accomplishments

As of today, the Company's backlog, which consists of projects with signed contracts, but which are not yet operational, is 12.3 GW, including 5.1 GW under construction.

In 2023, the Company completed the construction of 3.5 GW of solar, wind and energy storage.

In 2023, the Company signed 5.6 GW of long-term contracts for new renewables.

AES Indiana reached a unanimous settlement agreement for its first rate case since 2018, and expects to receive approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) by the middle of 2024.

AES Ohio received approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) for its Electric Security Plan (ESP4) , providing the regulatory foundation necessary to enable future investments.

(PUCO) for its Electric Security Plan , providing the regulatory foundation necessary to enable future investments. Exited, or announced the sale or closure of, 2.1 GW of coal generation in Vietnam , the United States and Chile .

, and . Signed agreements for three-year extensions of 1.4 GW of gas generation at the Southland legacy units in Southern California . These extensions will help meet the State of California's grid reliability needs while supporting its decarbonization goals.

. These extensions will help meet the grid reliability needs while supporting its decarbonization goals. Awarded up to $2.4 billion of grant funding by the US Department of Energy for two green hydrogen hubs with AES participation.

of grant funding by the US Department of Energy for two green hydrogen hubs with AES participation. Secured $1.1 billion in asset sale proceeds, to accelerate portfolio transformation, outpacing target of $400 to $600 million .

Guidance and Expectations7,8

The Company is raising its expectation for annualized growth in Adjusted EBITDA7 to 5% to 7% from 3% to 5% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $2,600 to $2,900 million.

The Company is initiating 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA7 of $2,600 to $2,900 million. Results are expected to be driven by the impacts from significant asset sales closed in 2023 and expected to close in 2024, as well as prior year margins earned on LNG transactions, partially offset by contributions from new renewables projects, improved margins in Chile, and rate base growth at US utilities.

The Company is reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS9 of 7% to 9% through 2025, from a base of 2020. The Company is also raising its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS7 to 7% to 9% from 6% to 8% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.

The Company is initiating 2024 guidance for Adjusted EPS9 of $1.87 to $1.97. Growth in 2024 is expected to be primarily driven by new renewables commissionings, rate base growth at US utilities, and improved margins in Chile, but partially offset by asset sales and prior year margins on LNG transactions.

The Company's 2024 guidance is based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of December 31, 2023.

The Company expects to grow its dividend by 2% to 3% annually after 2024, reflecting a larger pool of attractive investment opportunities and to minimize equity issuance as a source of capital.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, Tax Attributes, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 3 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:









Non-Regulated $ 9,245

$ 9,079

$ 8,273 Regulated 3,423

3,538

2,868 Total revenue 12,668

12,617

11,141 Cost of Sales:









Non-Regulated (7,173)

(6,907)

(5,982) Regulated (2,991)

(3,162)

(2,448) Total cost of sales (10,164)

(10,069)

(8,430) Operating margin 2,504

2,548

2,711 General and administrative expenses (255)

(207)

(166) Interest expense (1,319)

(1,117)

(911) Interest income 551

389

298 Loss on extinguishment of debt (63)

(15)

(78) Other expense (99)

(68)

(60) Other income 89

102

410 Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests 134

(9)

(1,683) Goodwill impairment expense (12)

(777)

— Asset impairment expense (1,067)

(763)

(1,575) Foreign currency transaction losses (359)

(77)

(10) Other non-operating expense —

(175)

— INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 104

(169)

(1,064) Income tax benefit (expense) (261)

(265)

133 Net equity in losses of affiliates (32)

(71)

(24) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (189)

(505)

(955) Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $7, $0, and $-1, respectively 7

—

4 NET LOSS (182)

(505)

(951) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries 431

(41)

542 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 249

$ (546)

$ (409) AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:









Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 242

$ (546)

$ (413) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 7

—

4 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 249

$ (546)

$ (409) BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax $ 0.36

$ (0.82)

$ (0.62) Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax 0.01

—

0.01 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.37

$ (0.82)

$ (0.61) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax $ 0.34

$ (0.82)

$ (0.62) Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax 0.01

—

0.01 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.35

$ (0.82)

$ (0.61)

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022



(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:







Non-Regulated

$ 2,194

$ 2,135 Regulated

774

925 Total revenue

2,968

3,060 Cost of Sales:







Non-Regulated

(1,781)

(1,670) Regulated

(693)

(827) Total cost of sales

(2,474)

(2,497) Operating margin

494

563 General and administrative expenses

(64)

(58) Interest expense

(353)

(304) Interest income

153

119 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(62)

(7) Other expense

(61)

(17) Other income

53

22 Loss on disposal and sale of business interests

138

(9) Goodwill impairment expense

(12)

(777) Asset impairment expense

(715)

(230) Foreign currency transaction losses

(150)

(17) Other non-operating expense

—

(175) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES

(579)

(890) Income tax benefit (expense)

(82)

(79) Net equity in losses of affiliates

11

(17) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(650)

(986) Gain (loss) from disposal and impairments of discontinued businesses

7

— NET LOSS

(643)

(986) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries

549

83 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

$ (94)

$ (903) AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:







BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax

$ (0.15)

$ (1.35) Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax

0.01

— NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (0.14)

$ (1.35) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax

$ (0.15)

$ (1.35) Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax

0.01

— NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (0.14)

$ (1.35) DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING

670

668

THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 REVENUE













Renewables SBU $ 595

$ 486

$ 2,339

$ 1,893 Utilities SBU 792

943

3,495

3,617 Energy Infrastructure SBU 1,597

1,651

6,836

7,204 New Energy Technologies SBU 1

1

76

3 Corporate and Other 42

35

138

116 Eliminations (59)

(56)

(216)

(216) Total Revenue $ 2,968

$ 3,060

$ 12,668

$ 12,617

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,426

$ 1,374 Restricted cash 370

536 Short-term investments 395

730 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15 and $5, respectively 1,420

1,799 Inventory 712

1,055 Prepaid expenses 177

98 Other current assets, net of allowance of $0 and $2, respectively 1,387

1,533 Current held-for-sale assets 762

518 Total current assets 6,649

7,643 NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 522

470 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 30,190

26,599 Accumulated depreciation (8,602)

(8,651) Construction in progress 7,848

4,621 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,958

23,039 Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 941

952 Debt service reserves and other deposits 194

177 Goodwill 348

362 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $498 and $434, respectively 2,243

1,841 Deferred income taxes 396

319 Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $9 and $77, respectively 3,259

4,030 Noncurrent held-for-sale assets 811

— Total other assets 8,192

7,681 TOTAL ASSETS $ 44,799

$ 38,363 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 2,199

$ 1,730 Accrued interest 315

249 Accrued non-income taxes 278

249 Supplier financing arrangements 974

662 Accrued and other liabilities 1,334

1,489 Recourse debt 200

— Non-recourse debt, including $1080 and $416, respectively, related to variable interest entities 3,932

1,758 Current held-for-sale liabilities 499

354 Total current liabilities 9,731

6,491 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 4,264

3,894 Non-recourse debt, including $1,715 and $2,295, respectively, related to variable interest entities 18,482

17,846 Deferred income taxes 1,245

1,139 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,114

3,168 Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities 514

— Total noncurrent liabilities 27,619

26,047 Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 1,464

1,321 EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,050 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 838

838 Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 819,051,591 issued and 669,693,234

outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 818,790,001 issued and 668,743,464 outstanding at December 31, 2022) 8

8 Additional paid-in capital 6,355

6,688 Accumulated deficit (1,386)

(1,635) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,514)

(1,640) Treasury stock, at cost (149,358,357 and 150,046,537 shares, respectively) (1,813)

(1,822) Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 2,488

2,437 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 3,497

2,067 Total equity 5,985

4,504 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 44,799

$ 38,363

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (in millions)

(in millions) Net loss $ (643)

$ (986)

$ (182)

$ (505) Adjustments to net loss:













Depreciation and amortization 292

253

1,128

1,053 Emissions allowance expense 53

106

264

425 Loss (gain) on realized/unrealized derivatives 64

63

143

127 Gain on remeasurement to acquisition date fair value —

(5)

—

(5) Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests (138)

9

(134)

9 Impairment expense 721

1,182

1,079

1,715 Loss on realized/unrealized foreign currency 147

13

331

58 Deferred income taxes 48

4

(54)

4 Other 31

110

149

123 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 145

(123)

161

(532) (Increase) decrease in inventory 53

(56)

306

(417) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (38)

76

38

(40) (Increase) decrease in other assets 9

182

5

433 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities 55

362

(132)

470 Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables (42)

80

(109)

(51) Increase (decrease) in deferred income (52)

(15)

(2)

33 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 20

(189)

43

(185) Net cash provided by operating activities 725

1,066

3,034

2,715 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (2,429)

(1,840)

(7,724)

(4,551) Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (231)

(129)

(542)

(243) Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold 156

—

254

1 Sale of short-term investments 316

395

1,318

1,049 Purchase of short-term investments (173)

(401)

(937)

(1,492) Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (31)

(30)

(178)

(232) Affiliate repayments and returns of capital 5

78

5

149 Purchase of emissions allowances (107)

(73)

(268)

(488) Other investing (21)

(11)

(116)

(29) Net cash used in investing activities (2,515)

(2,011)

(8,188)

(5,836) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 3,164

1,210

7,103

5,424 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (3,555)

(1,905)

(6,285)

(4,687) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net (604)

—

—

— Issuance of recourse debt —

—

1,400

200 Repayments of recourse debt (500)

—

(500)

(29) Issuance of non-recourse debt 2,737

2,234

4,521

5,788 Repayments of non-recourse debt (1,233)

(1,372)

(2,495)

(3,144) Payments for financing fees (66)

(37)

(142)

(120) Purchases under supplier financing arrangements 551

743

1,858

1,042 Repayments of obligations under supplier financing arrangements (392)

(198)

(1,491)

(432) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (150)

(136)

(323)

(265) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests (115)

(61)

(127)

(602) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 39

111

102

233 Sales to noncontrolling interests 1,567

406

1,938

742 Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries 418

—

421

60 Dividends paid on AES common stock (111)

(106)

(444)

(422) Payments for financed capital expenditures (2)

(10)

(10)

(33) Other financing (83)

16

(121)

3 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,665

895

5,405

3,758 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (162)

(12)

(270)

(56) (Increase) decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses (58)

115

(78)

22 Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (345)

53

(97)

603 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,335

2,034

2,087

1,484 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 1,990

$ 2,087

$ 1,990

$ 2,087 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:













Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 582

$ 274

$ 1,317

$ 928 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 34

68

301

271 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Initial recognition of contingent consideration for acquisitions (see Note 25) 24

9

239

24 Noncash recognition of new operating and financing leases (see Note 14) 38

5

225

134 Dividends declared but not yet paid 116

111

116

111 Noncash contributions from noncontrolling interests —

—

60

— Noncash contributions to equity affiliates from transfers of tax credits 52

—

52

—

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of NCI and interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of our equity affiliates, adding back interest income recognized under service concession arrangements, and excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the Energy Infrastructure SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, adding back the pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits ("PTCs"), Investment Tax Credits ("ITCs"), and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.

The GAAP measure most comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is Net income. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is the most relevant measure considered in the Company's internal evaluation of the financial performance of its segments. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, and the variability of allocations of earnings to tax equity investors, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, each of these metrics represent the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Given its large number of businesses and overall complexity, the Company concluded that Adjusted EBITDA is a more transparent measure than Net income that better assists investors in determining which businesses have the greatest impact on the Company's results.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes should not be construed as alternatives to Net income, which is determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (643)

$ (986)

$ (182)

$ (505) Income tax expense 82

79

261

265 Interest expense 353

304

1,319

1,117 Interest income (153)

(119)

(551)

(389) Depreciation and amortization 292

253

1,128

1,053 EBITDA $ (69)

$ (469)

$ 1,975

$ 1,541 Less: Income from discontinued operations (7)

—

(7)

— Less: Adjustment for noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries (1) (44)

(218)

(552)

(704) Less: Income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income) and depreciation and

amortization from equity affiliates 37

33

130

126 Interest income recognized under service concession arrangements 17

19

71

77 Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses 31

131

34

131 Unrealized foreign currency losses 140

19

301

42 Disposition/acquisition losses (gains) (100)

4

(79)

40 Impairment losses 559

1,161

877

1,658 Loss on extinguishment of debt 61

13

62

20 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 625

$ 693

$ 2,812

$ 2,931 Tax attributes 542

158

611

267 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (2) $ 1,167

$ 851

$ 3,423

$ 3,198

_____________________________ (1) The allocation of earnings to tax equity investors from both consolidated entities and equity affiliates is removed from Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes includes the impact of the share of the ITCs, PTCs, and depreciation deductions allocated to tax equity investors under the HLBV accounting method and recognized as Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. It also includes the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred directly to third parties. The tax attributes are related to the Renewables and Utilities SBUs.

Adjusted PTC, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the Energy Infrastructure SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the Energy Infrastructure SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, and for Adjusted EPS, the one-time impact of the 2017 U.S. tax law reform and subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2022 GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $ (1.35)

$ (0.82) EFFECT OF DILUTIVE SECURITIES





Restricted stock units —

— Equity units 0.08

0.05 NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $ (1.27)

$ (0.77)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022



Net of N4CI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)



(in millions, except per share amounts)

Income (loss) from continuing

operations, net of tax, attributable

to AES and Diluted

EPS $ (101)

$ (0.14)

$ (903)

$ (1.27)

$ 242

$ 0.34

$ (546)

$ (0.77)

Income tax expense from continuing

operations attributable to AES 70





61





206





210





Pre-tax contribution $ (31)





$ (842)





$ 448





$ (336)





Adjustments































Unrealized derivative and equity

securities losses $ 38

$ 0.05 (2) $ 130

$ 0.18 (3) $ 41

$ 0.06 (4) $ 128

$ 0.18 (5) Unrealized foreign currency losses 141

0.20 (6) 19

0.03 (7) 301

0.42 (8) 42

0.07 (9) Disposition/acquisition losses (gains) (100)

(0.14) (10) 4

0.01

(79)

(0.11) (11) 40

0.06 (12) Impairment losses 559

0.78 (13) 1,161

1.63 (14) 877

1.23 (15) 1,658

2.33 (16) Loss on extinguishment of debt 63

0.09 (17) 15

0.02 (18) 70

0.10 (19) 35

0.05 (20) Less: Net income tax benefit



(0.11) (21)



(0.11) (22)



(0.28) (23)



(0.25) (24) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 670

$ 0.73

$ 487

$ 0.49

$ 1,658

$ 1.76

$ 1,567

$ 1.67



_____________________________ (1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.



(2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative losses at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $24 million, or $0.03 per share and unrealized derivative losses at the Parent Company of $15 million, or $0.02 per share.



(3) Amount primarily relates to unrealized losses on power swaps at Southland Energy of $97 million, or $0.14 per share.



(4) Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative losses due to the termination of a PPA of $72 million, or $0.10 per share and net unrealized derivative losses at AES Clean Energy of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, offset by net unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $46 million, or $0.06 per share.



(5) Amount primarily relates to unrealized losses on power swaps at Southland Energy of $109 million, or $0.15 per share.



(6) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses in Argentina of $158 million, or $0.22 per share, partially offset by unrealized foreign currency gains at AES Andes of $30 million, or $0.04 per share.



(7) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses in Argentina of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos.



(8) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses in Argentina of $262 million, or $0.37 per share, mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes of $25 million, or $0.03 per share.



(9) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses in Argentina of $39 million, or $0.05 per share, mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos.



(10) Amount primarily relates to the gain on sale of Fluence shares of $136 million, or $0.19 per share; partially offset by costs due to the early plant closures at Norgener and Ventanas 2 at AES Andes of $30 million, or $0.04 per share and at Warrior Run of $6 million, or $0.01 per share, and day-one losses on commencement of sales-type leases at AES Renewable Holdings of $19 million, or $0.03 per share.



(11) Amount primarily relates to the gain on sale of Fluence shares of $136 million, or $0.19 per share, partially offset by costs due to early plant closure at the Ventanas 2 and Norgener coal-fired plants in Chile of $37 million, or $0.05 per share and at Warrior Run of $6 million, or $0.01 per share, and day-one losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases at AES Renewable Holdings of $20 million, or $0.03 per share.



(12) Amount primarily relates to costs on disposition of AES Gilbert, including the recognition of an allowance on the sales-type lease receivable, of $13 million, or $0.02 per share, and a day-one loss recognized at commencement of a sales-type lease at AES Waikoloa Solar of $5 million, or $0.01 per share.



(13) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Warrior Run of $198 million, or $0.28 per share, at New York Wind of $139 million, or $0.20 per share, at AES Clean Energy development projects of $103 million, or $0.14 per share, at Mong Duong of $88 million, or $0.12 per share, and a goodwill impairment at TEG TEP reporting unit of $12 million, or $0.02 per share.



(14) Amount primarily relates to goodwill impairments at AES Andes of $644 million, or $0.91 per share, and at AES El Salvador of $133 million, or $0.19 per share, other-than-temporary impairment at sPower of $175 million, or $0.25, as well as long-lived asset impairment at TEG TEP of $191 million, or $0.27 per share.



(15) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Warrior Run of $198 million, or $0.28 per share, at New York Wind of $139 million, or $0.20 per share, the Norgener coal-fired plant in Chile of $136 million, or $0.19 per share, at TEG and TEP of $76 million and $58 million, respectively, or $0.19 per share, AES Clean Energy development projects of $114 million, or $0.16 per share, at Mong Duong of $88 million, or $0.12 per share, at Jordan of $21 million, or $0.03 per share, and at the GAF Projects at AES Renewable Holdings of $18 million, or $0.03 per share, and a goodwill impairment at the TEG TEP reporting unit of $12 million, or $0.02 per share.



(16) Amount primarily relates to goodwill impairments at AES Andes of $644 million, or $0.91 per share, and at AES El Salvador of $133 million, or $0.19 per share, other-than-temporary impairment at sPower of $175 million, or $0.25, as well as long-lived asset impairments at Maritza of $468 million, or $0.66 per share, at TEG TEP of $191 million, or $0.27 per share, and in Jordan of $28 million, or $0.04 per share.



(17) Amount primarily relates to losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt of $46 million, or $0.07 per share, and a loss on early retirement of debt at AES Hispanola Holdings BV of $9 million, or $0.01 per share.



(18) Amount primarily relates to losses on early retirement of debt due to refinancing at AES Renewable Holdings of $12 million, or $0.02 per share.



(19) Amount primarily relates to losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt of $46 million, or $0.07 per share, and loss on early retirement of debt at AES Hispanola Holdings BV of $10 million, or $0.01 per share.



(20) Amount primarily relates to losses on early retirement of debt due to refinancing at AES Renewable Holdings of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, at AES Clean Energy of $5 million, or $0.01 per share, at Mong Duong of $4 million, or $0.01 per share, and at TEG TEP of $4 million, or $0.01 per share.



(21) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the asset impairments at Warrior Run of $46 million, or $0.06 per share, at New York Wind of $32 million, or $0.05 per share, and at AES Clean Energy development projects of $23 million, or $0.03 per share; and income tax benefits associated with losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt of $13 million, or $0.02 per share; partially offset by income tax expense associated with the gain on sale of Fluence shares of $31 million, or $0.04 per share.



(22) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairments at TEG TEP of $57 million, or $0.09 per share, and the income tax benefits associated with the other-than-temporary impairment at sPower of $39 million, or $0.06 per share.



(23) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the asset impairments at Warrior Run of $46 million, or $0.06 per share, at the Norgener coal-fired plant in Chile of $37 million, or $0.05 per share, at New York Wind of $32 million, or $0.05 per share, at TEG and TEP of $27 million, or $0.04 per share, and at AES Clean Energy development projects of $26 million, or $0.04 per share; income tax benefits associated with the recognition of unrealized losses due to the termination of a PPA of $17 million, or $0.02 per share; and income tax benefits associated with losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt of $13 million, or $0.02 per share; partially offset by income tax expense associated with the gain on sale of Fluence shares of $31 million, or $0.04 per share.



(24) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairment at Maritza of $48 million, or $0.07 per share, income tax benefits associated with the other-than-temporary impairment at sPower of $39 million, or $0.06 per share, income tax benefits associated with the impairment at TEG TEP of $34 million, or $0.05 per share, and income tax benefits associated with unrealized losses on power swaps at Southland Energy of $24 million, or $0.03 per share.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters







(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 1,408 $ 1,625 $ 1,383 $ 1,489 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 194 116 56 56 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,602 $ 1,741 $ 1,439 $ 1,545 Parent only data: quarterly







(in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 536 $ 311 $ 205 $ 356 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 78 60 — 56 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 614 $ 371 $ 205 $ 412



(in millions) Balance at

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Parent Company Liquidity 2 Actual Actual Actual Actual Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3 $ 33 $ 51 $ 35 $ 117 Availability under credit facilities 1,376 857 883 970 Ending liquidity $ 1,409 $ 908 $ 918 $ 1,087

____________________________ (1) Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

