AES Wins Annual Edison Award for Alamitos Battery Energy Storage Project in California

AES' Alamitos BESS is a first-of-its-kind project that ushered in wide domestic and global adoption of energy storage. Tweet this

Not only does the Alamitos BESS help provide Southern California with reliable power during times of peak demand, but the technology is designed to enable the widespread adoption of renewables, also helping the State of California meet its goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2045.

"We are honored to be recognized with the 2021 US Edison Award. Together with Fluence, we are proud to develop the solutions that are enabling the transition of our entire sector," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "Our thanks go out to Southern California Edison for their foresight and leadership in enabling this innovative project."

"As EEI member companies continue to advance their clean energy commitments, new technologies such as AES' energy storage system are positively transforming the electric power industry," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "AES' investment enhances the resilience, reliability and security of the energy grid while also benefiting the customers and the communities they serve every day. I applaud their innovative work and congratulate them for winning this prestigious award."

This award is AES' seventh Edison Award, the most awarded to any electric energy company in recent history.

