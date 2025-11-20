AESC Launches New Website Showcasing the Global Gold Standard in Executive Search and Leadership Consulting

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global association representing the highest standards in executive search and leadership advisory, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new website.

The new platform reinforces AESC's role as the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, providing Members with a stronger platform to demonstrate their credibility and helping the organizations and candidates they serve understand the distinct value of working with an AESC Member firm.

"Our new website is more than a redesign—it's a platform that showcases the rigor, trust, and excellence that define AESC Members," said James Edmund Datri, AESC President & CEO. "It empowers our Members to grow their businesses and brands, while giving Board directors, CEOs, and talent acquisition leaders worldwide a clearer path to the trusted advisors who help shape strong leadership teams."

With a modern design, simplified navigation, and updated branding, the website offers an intuitive experience tailored for the executive leadership ecosystem AESC Members, the companies that seek out executive search and leadership consulting services, and the executives they place.

Benefits for AESC Members:

Improved Access: A simplified, intuitive navigation ensures members can quickly find essential resources, from exclusive insights and professional development opportunities to global and regional events.





Enhanced Visibility: New webpages highlight the unique value of AESC Membership, helping Members demonstrate credibility and trust with clients and candidates.





New webpages highlight the unique value of AESC Membership, helping Members demonstrate credibility and trust with clients and candidates. Practical Tools: Members now have access to a browsable insights library, a suite of resources to differentiate their firms, and an updated awards application process, making it easier to leverage AESC resources in their day-to-day business.

Benefits for Clients & Candidates:

Why Choose AESC: Dedicated pages highlight the integrity, excellence, and standards that distinguish AESC Member firms.





Find the Right Partner: The new platform makes it easier for clients to connect with trusted advisors who can help them build strong leadership teams.





The new platform makes it easier for clients to connect with trusted advisors who can help them build strong leadership teams. Stay Informed: A dynamic events calendar and library of thought leadership provide timely insights on leadership and talent trends.

"Our focus was utility with integrity: faster paths to resources for Members, and clearer signals of quality for their clients," said Martha Clement Rochford, AESC Chief Marketing Officer. "That clarity helps organizations choose the right search partners—decisions that build stronger leadership teams and drive lasting business success.

The new AESC website is live and can be explored at www.aesc.org.

About AESC

AESC Members place and advise the world's board directors and C-suite leaders. Founded in 1959, AESC represents the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, bringing together over 16,000 professionals in more than 80 countries. AESC Members are rigorously vetted to meet the highest standards in the profession.

SOURCE Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants