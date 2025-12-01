Emmelin Teng Honored with AESC Commitment to the Community Award

RRA Leadership Advisor honored for pioneering community partnership bridging leadership advisory and education

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global association representing the $20+ billion executive search and leadership consulting profession, presented Emmelin Teng, Leadership Advisor at Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), with the AESC Commitment to the Community Award.

"Emmelin Teng embodies the spirit of responsible leadership and community engagement that defines our profession," said James Edmund Datri, President and CEO of AESC. "Her creativity, compassion, and determination have made a lasting difference in the lives of young people and in the broader community. We are proud to honor her remarkable contribution."

Since 2020, Emmelin has championed RRA's partnership with Chelsea Academy, a London secondary school whose students come largely from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds. Through this innovative collaboration, Emmelin has connected the firm's leadership advisory expertise with meaningful social impact, equipping students and teachers alike with skills, confidence, and mentorship to succeed.

What began as an idea became a long-term, structured partnership—the first of its kind for the school thanks to Emmelin's initiative, tenacity, and vision. Over the past five years, she has designed and led an annual program of volunteering that in 2025 alone will total 190 hours of service by RRA colleagues.

These initiatives include leadership assessment and coaching for high-potential teachers, career and work-skills lectures reaching over 100 students at a time, and interactive work experience workshops hosted at RRA's offices. Emmelin also developed bespoke interview and communication workshops to prepare students for university and joining the workforce, as well as an annual four-week mentoring program pairing students with RRA professionals.

"Emmi has been the driving force behind the success of our partnership with Chelsea Academy. Her energy and commitment inspired our team, at all levels, to get involved," said James Roome, Managing Director and former Regional Leader and UK Country Manager at RRA. "She harnessed the talents of Russell Reynolds colleagues to support the school across multiple dimensions—from teacher development to student mentoring. Her work will have a positive impact on the Chelsea Academy community for many years to come, and the partnership is now part of the fabric of our culture."

Mariella Ardron, Headteacher at Chelsea Academy, added, "Emmi has over time brought a team of committed professionals into the school to help our students prepare for their future careers. What makes Emmi particularly stand out is that she always takes the time to listen to teaching and pastoral staff and then identify how RRA colleagues can help, as part of RRA's commitment to community building and social impact."

Under Emmelin's guidance, the collaboration has evolved into a model of corporate citizenship that benefits both the school and RRA's professionals. She has ensured that the volunteering programs are developmental not just for the students and teachers, but for colleagues as well, broadening their perspectives as leadership advisors and deepening their understanding of social impact.

"Emmi explored different ways we could use our expertise to support both student development—particularly as they prepared for career decisions and interviews—and teacher growth," said Emma Combe, Managing Director at RRA. "The whole point was that we wanted to give back in a very tangible way to an establishment in our neighborhood. This has been incredibly rewarding, and it's what Emmi has driven and continues to drive forward."

Through her leadership, Emmelin has demonstrated how executive search and leadership consulting expertise can be a force for social good. By channeling the insights, skills, and mentorship of RRA's consultants toward education and inclusion, she has given young people from underrepresented backgrounds access to opportunities that might otherwise have been out of reach. Her work exemplifies the profound impact that purpose-driven leadership can have on both communities and the profession.

Established to honor outstanding volunteerism and social impact, the AESC Commitment to the Community Award recognizes individuals, offices, or firms that make meaningful contributions beyond their professional roles. The award celebrates those who dedicate their time, expertise, and leadership to charitable causes, philanthropic initiatives, pro bono search or consulting, or service within nongovernmental organizations. Recipients exemplify the spirit of responsible leadership, using their professional skills to strengthen communities and create lasting, positive change.

AESC Members place and advise the world's board directors and C-suite leaders. Founded in 1959, AESC represents the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, bringing together over 16,000 professionals in more than 80 countries.

