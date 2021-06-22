Aesculap Announces Start of its National Neuro Education Tour

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. (Aesculap) announces that, beginning today, its Aesculap Mobile Learning Lab will embark on a six-month nationwide tour to provide accessible training on its comprehensive portfolio of medical devices and solutions for neuro and spine surgery.

Inside the 39-foot tractor trailer, healthcare professionals can explore self-guided video modules developed by surgical thought-leaders from around the country. The video modules will be coupled with interactive, hands-on demonstrations on actual products and state-of-the-art anatomic models. This immersive experience will assist in combating digital fatigue and travel restrictions endured by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to provide surgical teams interested in using our products in their operating rooms an opportunity for hands-on education, which has been especially challenging in the past year," said Charles DiNardo, President, Aesculap. "The Aesculap Mobile Learning Lab creates an exciting environment where surgical teams can collaborate on best practices through conversations with Aesculap staff and participate in virtual and hands-on training modules."

Healthcare professionals who visit the lab during any of the 40 plus events will have the opportunity to train on innovative new technologies such as the Aesculap Aeos® Robotic Digital Microscope, which combines the ergonomic and educational benefits typically found in exoscopes with the high-quality imaging and fluorescence capabilities of traditional optical microscopes along with proprietary digital and robotic functionalities. Visitors can expect to spend anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours in the truck, depending on their areas of interest.

"The Aesculap Mobile Learning Lab is aligned with our goal to provide solutions that enable our customers to optimize the management of surgical assets and improve OR efficiency," said DiNardo. "The event series creates major potential for augmentation of surgeons' existing skills with cutting-edge technological devices. We are looking forward to providing our partnered hospitals with the opportunities to gain new insights and solutions for their neurosurgical patients."

The tour kicks off with a stop at Aesculap's U.S. headquarters in Center Valley, PA.

To learn more about the Aesculap Mobile Learning Lab and tour plan, visit www.aesculapusa.com/mobilelab.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

