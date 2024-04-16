Aesculap Launches AESCULAP Aicon® RTLS

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. (Aesculap), a market leader in sterile container systems, has launched AESCULAP Aicon® RTLS, which pairs real-time location service (RTLS) technology with the AESCULAP Aicon® Sterile Container System to help improve the efficiency of Sterile Processing Departments (SPD). Aesculap will debut this new technology at the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association (HSPA) annual conference held April 21-23 in Las Vegas, NV.

"AESCULAP Aicon RTLS enables us to reach new levels of operational efficiencies. It provides operating room and SPD leaders with knowledge at every step of the instrument reprocessing life cycle, automatically communicating real-time location data of surgical instrument sets for more informed decision-making and resource management. It's a significant enhancement to our recent AESCULAP Aicon Sterile Container System. The addition of real-time tracking technology can help reduce the risk of surgical case delays and errors," said Alan Stout, Vice President of Strategic Sales.

Attaching Aesculap's sterilizable Bluetooth® Technology beacon to the container system unlocks the data and insights that can help avoid surgical delays, reduce manual processes and streamline processing workflows. Designed for easy deployment and intuitiveness, this technology serves as a user-friendly tool to help ensure the right sets will be available where and when they are needed.

"As the long-standing market leader in sterile containers, the launch of AESCULAP Aicon RTLS merges our historic strengths with the forefront of real-time tracking technology. It's more than just an extension of our recent container system launch. We're aiming to change the very fabric of surgical instrument set management to meet and exceed the needs of operating rooms and Sterile Processing Departments nationwide," said Bob Sowinski, Corporate Vice President, Aesculap.

