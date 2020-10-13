Aesculap, Inc. and Ascendco Health Announce Strategic Partnership

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc., an industry leader in sterile processing and operating room solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Ascendco Health, an emerging health tech company. Combining industry-leading expertise with innovative technology, Aesculap, Inc. powered by Ascendco Health's proprietary technology provides an unparalleled solution for modernizing surgical operations.

In today's healthcare environment, hospital leadership is constantly challenged to identify ways to eliminate waste, reduce costs and improve efficiency. The combination of Aesculap's highly-regarded sterile processing solutions and medical device expertise along with Ascendco's competency in aggregating hospital data and converting it into useful analytics creates substantial value for US health systems in their quest to reduce waste and operate more efficiently.

"Partnering with Ascendco to deliver this transformative value to our customers aligns tightly with Aesculap's core values and mission," said Charles DiNardo, President of Aesculap, Inc. "This is a great demonstration of Aesculap's commitment to collaborative excellence through a culture of sharing expertise among our employees, partners, providers and patients."

Aesculap's Surgical Asset Management with its proven methodology has generated efficiencies through standardization and optimization opportunities for over 150 US hospitals. The synergies created through the collaboration with Ascendco's capabilities in data analytics and visualization will provide customers with the information required to sustain standardization and optimization efforts.

"Ascendco is excited to partner with Aesculap, introducing a combined suite of data and optimization tools that are so richly needed by our customers to help them make informed decisions around their surgical inventory and perioperative workspaces," remarked Brian Reed, CEO, Ascendco Health.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a global organization built on meeting the needs of the changing healthcare environment. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and sterilization. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

About Ascendco Health, LLC.

Ascendco Health is an innovative health tech company aiming to alleviate the pain points in managing surgical assets that affect staff and patients every day. Ascendco provides clean data, modern software, and access to analytics that the industry has not been exposed to. For more information, visit ascendcohealth.com.

