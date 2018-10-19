Aesculap, Inc. Sponsors Scholarships for 2019 IAHCSMM Conference and Expo

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc., an industry expert in providing comprehensive customer solutions to the sterile processing department, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of scholarships for the 2019 International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management (IAHCSMM) Conference and Expo.

Aesculap, a proud Premium Partner with IAHCSMM, will provide educational funds for up to 12 individuals to attend the conference and expo in Anaheim, CA from April 28 thru May 1, 2019. CS Professionals wishing to learn more and to apply for the scholarship can visit https://www.iahcsmm.org/conference-links/scholarships.html.

Aesculap is dedicated to supporting sterile processing professionals excel at their jobs and in their careers. As a show of commitment to the SPD community, Aesculap has established a continued partnership with the IAHCSMM organization. As a proud partner, Aesculap sponsors CIS Lesson Plans on the IAHCSMM Education portal.

In addition, Aesculap Academy provides a wide variety of course offerings, many of which are tailored to the continuing education needs of SPD professionals. The clinical education portfolio can be viewed at https://www.aesculapusa.com/clinical_education_programs

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 175-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of the changing healthcare environment. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and closure technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

About IAHCSMM

The International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management (IAHCSMM) is the premier association representing healthcare Central Service (CS) professionals worldwide. Because CS professionals are responsible for cleaning, decontaminating, sterilizing, and distributing medical and surgical instrumentation, they are among the most vital contributors to the delivery of safe, high-quality patient care. For more than 50 years, IAHCSMM has been providing these professionals with the broadest range of certification and continuing education offerings available, along with the unsurpassed support that only a full-service membership organization can bring.

