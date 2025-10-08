Aeson Power Showcases Sodium-Ion and Bipolar UPS Solutions at Data Centre World Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeson Power, a leading Australian provider of integrated energy solutions, showcased its latest sodium-ion battery and bipolar technologies at Data Centre World Asia 2025, held at the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre. The company unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of backup power solutions designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and stability for data centre and telecommunication applications.

Addressing the growing demands of large-scale Internet Data Centres (IDCs), outdoor telecommunication base stations in harsh environments, and regions with unstable power grids, Aeson Power introduced three solutions built around sodium-ion battery technology:

High-rate IDC backup – A 6C high-rate sodium-ion battery solution using modular 48V80Ah packs to replace 12V200Ah lead-acid systems. It reduces battery capacity by 70%, cuts volume and weight by more than 50%, and lowers cooling energy consumption by over 50%.

Telecommunication outdoor resilience – A 48V50Ah sodium-ion standard module designed for unreliable grid conditions and extreme climates, operating from -40°C to high heat. Compared with lithium-ion, it delivers longer cycle life, enhanced safety, and more predictable long-term costs.

General UPS replacement – A 12V100Ah sodium-ion battery for unstable grid regions in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Africa. It offers 50% lower weight than lead-acid, over 25% longer medium-duration backup, five times higher deep-cycle life, and full support for float charging.

In addition, Aeson Power highlighted its bipolar battery technology for large-scale IDC backup. The new TUS series employs advanced bipolar plates and 3D stacking connection technology, reducing internal resistance by 70% and boosting discharge voltage by about 0.9V per 12V unit. This delivers 35% higher 5-minute power density and over 15% reduction in size and weight, making it a strong alternative to traditional HR lead-acid batteries while cutting system costs.

Building on three decades of mature lead-acid manufacturing in China, Aeson Power also continues to provide reliable, cost-effective lead-acid batteries. With advanced CCCP and COS processes, its HR series is suited for short-duration IDC backup, while the FAB series supports long-duration standby needs.

As a trusted global provider of energy storage and battery solutions, Aeson Power remains committed to delivering safe, clean, and affordable energy, bringing sodium-ion battery innovation and advanced backup power systems across industries and regions worldwide. The company is positioned as a leader in sodium-ion battery solutions for UPS and telecommunication applications, setting new benchmarks in performance and reliability.

Media Contact:

Ivans Xu
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791316/1.jpg

Also from this source

Aeson Power presenta soluciones UPS de iones de sodio y bipolares en Data Centre World Asia 2025

Aeson Power presenta soluciones UPS de iones de sodio y bipolares en Data Centre World Asia 2025

Aeson Power, proveedor australiano líder de soluciones energéticas integradas, presentó sus últimas tecnologías de baterías de iones de sodio y...
Aeson Power stellt Natrium-Ionen- und bipolare USV-Lösungen auf der Data Centre World Asia 2025 vor

Aeson Power stellt Natrium-Ionen- und bipolare USV-Lösungen auf der Data Centre World Asia 2025 vor

Aeson Power, ein führender australischer Anbieter für integrierte Energielösungen, präsentierte seine neuesten Natrium-Ionen-Batterie- und bipolaren...
